Former NFL QB Jay Cutler wants a stake in soon-to-be ex-wife's business

In April 2020, Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced they were getting a divorce after ten years together. At the time, the former NFL quarterback and Cavallari said that it was amicable and that they just couldn't work their differences out.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari have apparently hit a snag in their divorce proceedings. It was reported on Wednesday that Jay Cutler wants a 50% stake in Cavallari's business "Uncommon James". The business started and became successful during their time as a married couple, making it possible for Cutler to get a stake in the business.

Who is Jay Cutler's Wife?

Before Kristin Cavallari met Jay Cutler, she had already made a name for herself as one of the stars of MTV's reality show, "Laguna Beach.". The show followed teenagers living in Laguna Beach and their daily lives.

After Laguna Beach, Cavallari and some of her friends were featured in the MTV spin-off entitled "The Hills," which followed the lives of young adults. Kristin Cavallari was also on the 13th season of the ABC competition show, "Dancing With the Stars". Cavallari hosts award show and red carpet specials for E! Network.

Cavallari and Jay Cutler married in 2013 and have three children: two sons and a daughter. Neither Cavallari nor Cutler share photos of their children on social media, saying they can make the decision when they are older.

Their lives were featured on the E! reality television series "Very Cavallari" up until 2020. The reality show showcased everyday business dealings of "Uncommon James," including Jay Cutler's involvement in the business. Cutler even referred to the business as "our business" on several occasions.

Jay Cutler, who retired from the NFL in 2017, was a fan favorite on the reality show. His life after retirement provided fans of the show some laughs as he navigated what he wanted to do next in his career.

Twitter Reacts to Jay Cutler demanding a stake in Uncommon James

With news of the divorce proceedings currently delayed due to Jay Cutler's request, people took to Twitter to express their feelings about the situation. Current and former NFL players even showed their support for Cutler, asking for half of his wife's business.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay had this to say:

Jay Cutler showing us the way😂✊🏽 #CutlerTheGoat — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) June 2, 2021

Former Pittsburgh Steelers corner and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said:

Boys out here supporting Jay Cutler as he attempts to set a new trend for Kings I see!! Y’all dudes are really funny. Y’all know who y’all are too. That being said. Get yours Jay. 😂😂😂 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 2, 2021

Jay Cutler was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2006 out of Vanderbilt University. Cutler was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2009 where he played through the 2017 season and then announced his retirement.

In 2017, just three months after announcing his retirement, he signed with the Miami Dolphins, where he played one season. In his twelve-year NFL career, Jay Cutler earned about $120 million.

Edited by jay.loke710