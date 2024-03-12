Former NFL QB slides Jalen Hurts over Dak Prescott after Cowboys’ dismal early showing in free agency frenzy

Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts might be just starting their offseasons, but the comparison between their two teams is on. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky gave the Eagles the big nod just two months after watching the Cowboys win the NFC East.

Orlovsky said:

"They don't have a left tackle. They don't have a center. They don't have a tailback. They don't have an inside linebacker. The Eagles definitely jumped the Cowboys yesterday when it came to chances to win the division. Still some time left, but the Cowboys in standing pat is my big shocker outside of Saquon going to Philly. [00:02:16]"[34.3] Get Up

The race between Dak Prescott's Cowboys and Jalen Hurts' Eagles was one of the biggest storylines of the 2023 regular season. It remains a major narrative in the 2024 offseason as well.

Dak Prescott's division gets a whole lot tougher

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

As a whole, the division has become one of the most active in March with Saquon Barkley changing rivals but remaining in the division. Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract that includes $26 million at signing. The deal, however, can balloon up to $46.75 million if he hits some incentives laced into the deal, per Adam Schefter on Twitter/X.

Another big name being added to the division is pass rusher Brian Burns. Burns, 25, was traded to the team from the Carolina Panthers. The move has been celebrated as one of the biggest of the offseason thus far. The Eagles also signed pass rusher Bryce Huff, the 35th-ranked free agent on CBS Sports' free agent ranking.

The Commanders signed pass-rusher Frankie Luvu, who ranks 39th. Another big intradivisional move was the Commanders getting Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz. Biadasz will get a three-year, $30 million deal. The Commanders also added Austin Ekeler on a two-year, $11.43 million deal.

The Giants added offensive guard Jon Runyan from the Packers on a three-year, $30 million deal. Dorance Armstrong, a Cowboys pass rusher, also went to the Commanders on a three-year, $45 million deal.

The Cowboys' division has only gotten more difficult thus far in March in addition to Jerry Jones' outstanding issues of needing to pay Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb long-term deals. Put simply, the hits just keep coming for the Cowboys with little response from Jones, leading to anxiety from analysts around the country, including Dan Orlovsky.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.