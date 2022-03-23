"I don't think a spot exists" - Former NFL QB sees no starting place for Baker Mayfield in 2022

When the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, it eliminated Baker Mayfield's chances of remaining as the Browns' starting quarterback this season.

Mayfield requested a trade out of Cleveland upon hearing about the team's interest in Watson. Almost a week later, Mayfield remains a Brown, with no team having an extreme interest in acquiring him. The Browns even signed Jacoby Brissett as their new backup quarterback to Watson.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… More on the Browns signing veteran free-agent QB Jacoby Brissett to a 1-year deal to back up Deshaun Watson - and start if needed: More on the Browns signing veteran free-agent QB Jacoby Brissett to a 1-year deal to back up Deshaun Watson - and start if needed:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck shared his thoughts on Baker Mayfield's situation on Get Up. He doesn't think Mayfield is a bonafide starter on a team this season.

Hasselbeck said:

"I think he is a guy that can start for somebody. I don't think that there's a spot for him to go in as the anointed starter. And I don't think that that should be a huge surprise. I think we see this oftentimes of quarterbacks that are given an opportunity, whether it's all that some good or bad or they just It looks to be a ceiling on the guy. It's hard to find those chances. And oftentimes your best chance is to go somewhere where there is a starter, who may be you know, has got some struggles of his own."

Hasselbeck added that Mayfield might have to wait for his opportunity again by competing for a starting spot:

"Wait for that guy to either get hurt. or fail to get your opportunity again, and so I think that is probably the most likely path for him as path may also be to go compete for somebody with somebody, Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, somebody, you know, like in that situation. Yeah. But yeah, that's where we are like name me the spot where you're like, yep, he can be our anointed starter. I don't think it exists."

Could the Seattle Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield?

Seattle Seahawks v Cleveland Browns

As the dominoes have started to fall into place regarding the quarterbacks this off-season, only a few teams still have to address upgrading at the position. The Seattle Seahawks are one of them.

Seattle is one of the few teams that will most likely add a new quarterback before the start of the 2022-23 season. On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts traded for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, leaving them out of the picture for Mayfield.

The Carolina Panthers are another team who will likely look to add a quarterback to their team still, but they said they are not interested in Baker Mayfield.

Seattle most likely won't go with Drew Lock as their starting quarterback heading into 2022, and they remain in play to acquire Mayfield. Mayfield is just two seasons removed from an 11-5 record while leading the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Mayfield may get another crack at being a starting quarterback for another team.

Edited by Piyush Bisht