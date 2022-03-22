NFL Rumors: Insider names the team he wants to see trade for Baker Mayfield

When the Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson, they found their next franchise quarterback and successor to Baker Mayfield. The question now remains, where will Mayfield end up?

According to PFT's Mike Florio, Mayfield would be an excellent fit for the Detroit Lions. Not only does Mayfield fit the hard-nosed gritty, tough-guy persona that suits Detroit, but John Dorsey, who drafted Mayfield, is currently the Lions' senior personnel executive.

Florio said:

"Then there are the Lions. That’s the best choice, in my view."

If anyone knows Mayfield (besides the Browns brass), it's Dorsey. Mayfield would be an upgrade over former first-overall pick Jared Goff. The Lions would only take on Mayfield for a year at $18.8 million, and the Browns may be willing to pay a chunk of it.

Mayfield requested a trade out of Cleveland once he heard the Browns were interested in trading for Watson, and he had a preferred destination: the Indianapolis Colts. None of that mattered as the Colts traded for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday for a third-round pick.

The New Orleans Saints just re-signed Jameis Winston, and if the Houston Texans wanted Mayfield, he would have been part of the Deshaun Watson trade. That leaves the Carolina Panthers, who have Sam Darnold as their quarterback; the Seattle Seahawks, who still haven't acquired another quarterback other than Drew Lock since the Russell trade; and a dark horse team, the Detroit Lions, as possible teams that could make sense of acquiring Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record, making the post-season in 2020

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Mayfield could still be an impactful quarterback despite his controversies and poor performance last season.

In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record, making the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season.

In the wild card round of the playoffs, the Browns faced AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, where they defeated them 48-37, giving the Browns their first playoff win since 1994. Mayfield went 21 of 34 for 263 yards and three touchdowns during the win.

Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns in the 2018 draft. The Browns had high expectations for Mayfield. But they decided this off-season to move on from him because he was not an "adult" and was having an off-year after leading the Browns to the playoffs two seasons ago.

In his four years in the league, Mayfield has a career record of 29-30 while throwing for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 571 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

