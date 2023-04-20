The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. At the time, many thought that this wasn't a great decision by the Chiefs as Mahomes was seen as quite raw for the NFL.

It has been six years since that draft and Mahomes is already a two-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl winner. Many analysts were wrong about Mahomes and one of them was Daniel Jeremiah.

In a Reddit thread, Jeremiah was recently asked about the player he 'missed' out on the most as part of his pre-draft analysis. Here's what Jeremiah said:

"I would say recently it would be Patrick Mahomes. He was hard to evaluate because he was very raw coming out of Texas Tech. You could see the arm strength and know he could be special," He said, "But it was a lot of boom or bust. The lesson I learned is that when you have the talent, the intelligence, and work ethic, these guys figure it out."

Many had doubts about Mahomes coming into the NFL, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has proved all of them wrong. He is the best quarterback in the NFL and there is no dispute about it.

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, we might see many analysts giving negative views about multiple players, but that doesn't mean that they are not going to be good in the NFL. Apart from Patrick Mahomes, many other players have been wrongfully remarked on ahead of the draft and have gone on to become stars in the league.

Patrick Mahomes will aim to win his third Super Bowl next season

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are the favorites to repeat as the Super Bowl champions next season. They had a great campaign last time around, and their young players are going to be even better come September.

There are multiple teams that could give them a hard time, but if they stay healthy, Mahomes is capable of being the difference and leading his team to their third Super Bowl under his regime.

The 2023 NFL Draft is next week, and it will be interesting to see if the Chiefs will bring in more talent on the offensive side to help Mahomes.

