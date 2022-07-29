Former NFL player Kevin Ware faces potential life imprisonment sentence after being indicted for murder of his missing girlfriend

Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted on charges of murder and tampering in relation to the death of his missing girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski. Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg, as per a report by New York Post, said that the grand jury came to a verdict after finding sufficient evidence in regards to the matter:

"Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges... We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all."

If convicted, then the former tight end could face from anywhere between 15 years to life in prison. Ware, 41, had previously played for the San Francisco 49ers and Washington in the early 2000s. Earlier in May, the remains from a Houston-area search were identified as that of the former player's girlfriend Pomaski.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences were the ones who made the discovery, according to an email from a senior deputy. The former Washington player's girlfriend was missing for seven months after she was last seen at a party she hosted in Spring, Texas back in April 25, 2021.

Ware is currently serving a sentence without bail for allegedly violating conditions of bond for a case involving drug and weapons. These charges, though, are unrelated to the disappearance of Pomaski.

Who did Kevin Ware play for in NFL?

Kevin Ware Jr. is a former NFL player who played 16 games in the league. The player primarily played as tight end for Washington and the San Francisco 49ers in 2004. He had a total of four receptions for 26 yards during his brief career.

Prior to Ware's short-lived NFL career, he played football for the University of Washington. The former 49er, though, unfortunately, had multiple run-ins with the law. In 2010, he was arrested for evading arrest in Houston, Texas.

Shelley Childers @shelleyabc13



Sources close to the case tell BREAKING: Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. indicted by a grand jury for the death and disappearance of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski in April 2021.Sources close to the case tell @abc13houston he is charged with felony first degree murder and tampering with a corpse. BREAKING: Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. indicted by a grand jury for the death and disappearance of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski in April 2021. Sources close to the case tell @abc13houston he is charged with felony first degree murder and tampering with a corpse. https://t.co/QXuX3O4AGq

He was accused of assaulting a valet at a bar he had visited and was charged with escape and theft. He has been held at Harris County Jail on a combined $10,000 bond.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far