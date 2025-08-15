Former NFLPA president warns Caleb Williams on repercussions of potentially struggling during preseason game vs. Bills

Caleb Williams is set for his second season in the NFL. The Chicago Bears' starting quarterback was drafted with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL draft, and he had a mixed rookie season for the NFC North franchise.With the Bears preparing for their second preseason game of 2025, former NFLPA president Domonique Foxworth has warned Caleb Williams of the repercussions of potentially struggling against the Buffalo Bills.During Friday's appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up'. Foxworth was asked about what would happen if Williams struggles against the Bills. &quot;I think we'll all get a little bit more concerned, and to your point, these are practice games,&quot; Foxworth said. &quot;We wouldn't lose our minds if he had a bad practice but if he goes out and has a bad showing in this game. It'll be our first time having a look at him in this new offense and we expected this offense to make everything easier for him.&quot;&quot;If he struggles in a situation where the training wheels are on, which you'll expect him to be in the preseason, and yours looking at defenses that are running one or two fire zones but aren't running sophisticated, complicated, specifically game planned blitzes you'll expect Caleb Williams to be in control and on time. If he doesn't do that then I think people do get concerned.&quot;The Chicago Bears started their preseason with a tie against the Miami Dolphins. Since then, Williams has featured in joint practice sessions and training camp.Ben Johnson plans to feature his starters in the game against perennial AFC contenders, the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday. This will be a test for Williams and his teammates as they ramp up preparations for the upcoming campaign.What's next for Caleb Williams?Caleb Williams will star in his side's second preseason game of the campaign. He'll look to stamp his authority in Ben Johnson's offense against the Sean McDermott-coached Bills.Williams was the most sacked player in the 2024 campaign, and he was taken down 68 times in his rookie season. It's rather impressive that the USC Trojans product featured in all 17 games in the campaign despite the frequency of his sacks.Johnson has bolstered his offensive line and improved the receiving options. These moves should help his star quarterback potentially enjoy an uptick in form. The Bills' game could feature some of the offseason additions.The Bears have one more preseason game after the Bills fixture, and that's versus the Kansas City Chiefs. They'll then ramp up preparations for their 2025 regular season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.