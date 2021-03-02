NFL: Former New York Giants DT Louis Nix III found dead

Former NFL defensive tackle Louis Nix III was found dead after he was reported missing by his family in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday of last week. He was 29.

Louis Nix III was last seen at his father's house on Tuesday and had not reached out to his mother since. She informed local authorities of his sudden disappearance, following which the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office began a hunt for Nix. On Friday, police pulled a vehicle from a retention pond near his apartment, which was confirmed to be Nix's by his mother.

This comes three months after he was shot by armed robbers in a burglary attempt at his apartment. He was hit in his sternum and lungs. Following the incident, Nix posted videos on his social media handles about the incident.

With news breaking that Louis Nix's had been found deceased, it brought an instant question. How did the former college football standout die?

How did former NFL defensive tackle Louis Nix III die?

Former NFL and Notre Dame DT Louis Nix III

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that they found Louis Nix III's body last Friday. However, there have been no confirmed reports of the cause of his death.

Louis Nix, “Irish Chocolate,” we carry these memories until we see you again 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ndTZ9DeaQP — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) February 28, 2021

The Jacksonville Police Department did not provide information about his condition at the scene. The sheriff's office did not provide much information on where they found Louis Nix III as they continue to investigate the matter.

Advertisement

The only news that was released to the media is that the sheriff's office divers found a car that matched the description of Nix's car. It was described as a Hyundai Azera sedan, the same car Nix drove. The car was found in a retention pond close to Nix's apartment in Jacksonville, Florida.

We are saddened by the loss of one of our own, Louis Nix III. We send our deepest condolences and love to his family, friends and football brotherhood.



Forever in our hearts, Big Lou. ☘️https://t.co/0BASrBU77z pic.twitter.com/NVKQZeOW1t — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 28, 2021

This was the last time the car had been seen since Nix was driving it home from his father's house on Tuesday. There have been no confirmed reports of whether Louis Nix was in the car or if he was pulled from the pond itself. With the investigation still open, the cause of his death remains unknown at this time.