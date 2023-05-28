Aaron Rodgers was finally traded to the New York Jets last month for pretty good compensation. In exchange for the superstar quarterback, the Green Bay Packers acquired the 13th overall pick, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207), and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

In addition to Rodgers, the Jets got the 15th overall pick and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While the cost of acquiring Rodgers was not comparable to what the Denver Broncos paid for Russell Wilson, it was still a respectable haul for the NFC North team.

Andrew Brandt, who worked for the Green Bay Packers when Rodgers was drafted by the franchise, thinks that the Jets were fleeced in the trade to acquire four-time NFL MVP.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Andrew Brandt said on The Joe Pomp Show:

"The Packers had their quarterback on their roster, Rodgers wasn't there. They owed Rodgers, no money, no money until September. Look at the other side, the Jets have told the world he's he's their new quarterback. The Jets flew out to California to kiss the ring.

"The Jets have a fan base frothing at the mouth had said the Packers had the leverage. Let's just sum it up, the Packers got a flip of firs-oround picks, they got a second-round pick, they got to pick that will most likely be a first round-pick next year and people don't make enough of this. They offloaded $100 million.

"They offloaded all of this for a player that was never ever in God's green earth going to play for the Packers again. So, it's an extraordinary trade for the Packers in my mind."

Not only Brandt, but many people around the world believe that the New York Jets overpaid for a quarterback whose future is uncertain.

Despite this, Rodgers' presence has given New York hope, and Jets fans are looking forward to a season full of high expectations. As for the Green Bay Packers, they are ready to begin the Jordan Love era.

Aaron Rodgers needs to deliver for the Jets

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets Offseason Workout

Aaron Rodgers did not perform to his usual standards last season, and many believe he has lost a step without Davante Adams. When he takes the field for the New York Jets, all eyes will be on him.

The Jets will be Super Bowl contenders next season, and if Rodgers fails to get them to the playoffs, their season will be considered a failure.

If Aaron Rodgers doesn't do well in New York, the media will go after him, and he will face a situation that he wasn't accustomed to during his time with the Green Bay Packers. As a result, it will be fascinating to observe how the former Packers quarterback handles everything.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Joe Pomp Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes