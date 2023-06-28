The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best rosters in the NFL, and due to it, sometimes people overlook a player like Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk, the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has improved season after season and is on his way to becoming a star in this league. Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones recently talked about the 49ers wideout and demonstrated similarities between him and Davante Adams. He also believes Aiyuk has the potential to be a top-five receiver in the league.

Here's what Jones said on the Carton Show:

"He's playing with confidence now, like he was in the doghouse first couple years even beginning of last season and you hear the confidence that the coaches have in him, the confidence that he has in himself. I'm gonna tell you right now if you turn on Brandon Aiyuk's tape he looks like Davante Adams."

"He looks like Keenan Allen, he looks like Calvin Ridley, he has all that in his bag, he has it off the line of scrimmage, he has it in his route game, he is a special wide receive,r he gonna take off this year and he is going to be one of them guys that's going to get looked up there as being a top five receiver when this thing is all said and done."

The San Francisco 49ers have a stacked offense, as apart from Aiyuk they are blessed with the likes of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel, who are among the best players at their position.

Last season, Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards and scored eight touchdowns in 17 games. He is expected to produce more for the 49ers this season and could play a significant role for them.

Brandon Aiyuk's performance in 2023 will depend on 49ers' QB

Brandon Aiyuk: San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers could have won the Super Bowl, but injuries to their quarterback ruined their season. As of now, Brock Purdy is expected to start for them in Week One of the 2023 NFL season.

If Purdy can stay healthy, the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk should dominate throughout the season. However, if the quarterback is injured again, things could get dicey.

Sam Darnold is expected to be the 49ers' QB2 next season, with Trey Lance following him on the depth chart. It will be interesting to see if the franchise can avoid the injury bug that has plagued them for many years.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Carton Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

