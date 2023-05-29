Former NFL VP Andrew Brandt has his ear to the ground regarding most things, and his recent statement about Green Bay will not go down well with the locals.

Despite the Packers being given hosting rights to the 2025 NFL Draft, Brandt feels that hosting an event like that is going to be as good as it gets for the town.

Brandt was speaking on The Joe Pomp Show with Joe Pompliano and stated that while the NFL has given Green Bay the NFL Draft, it will likely never get the chance to host a Super Bowl.

Brandt said:

”I don't say this with any deprecation about Green Bay, but they're never going to get a Super Bowl. They're probably never going to get a league meeting event, but they got draft and I'm obviously partial having lived there 10 years. They will put on a show, they will make it you guys haven't seen the true shrine of football that Green Bay is. I think they'll have the actual event at Lambeau and fill it.”

The harsh truth is the city of Green Bay isn't big enough to host such a big event like the Super Bowl. With a population size of 107,395 per ESPN, it simply doesn't have the capabilities to host the NFL's prime game.

But with the 2025 NFL Draft, it has the next best thing and we can be sure that the town will put on a show.

Green Bay's post-Aaron Rodgers era begins

Lions v Packers

It is the dawn of a new era for the Packers as Jordan Love takes over from Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback. After 18 superb years as the team's starter, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, paving the way for Love to finally begin his NFL career.

He has shown his ability, albeit in little spurts, but now he gets a full offseason of first-team reps as he looks forward to being the starter as he enters his third year in the NFL.

The Packers were middle of the road on offense (21.8) and defense (21.8) for points per/allowed per game and it is hoped that with Love, that will change.

Times are changing for the Packers as they have finally moved on from Rodgers, which allows Love to have a clear path for the starting job. Will it ultimately be seen as a good move? Time will tell.

