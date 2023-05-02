Jordan Love Packers contract: How much of a salary bump is Green Bay's new QB1 getting?

The Green Bay Packers are turning to Jordan Love this season after the Aaron Rodgers trade and before he starts the season, he's getting a raise. The timeline for Love's arrival as starter was not what Green Bay had in mind when they selected him in 2020. Him just now becoming the starter means he has far less time left on his rookie contract than most starters.

However, ahead of his first full season, the Packers are extending him for another year for a pretty solid amount of money. Love will make up to $22.5 million.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/OfW45KOu9m

"Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source."

For a quarterback without very many starts under his belt, this is a good deal. If Love plays like the Packers think he will, then this deal will be looked at as a steal. When top-end quarterbacks are making over $50 million a year, a good one for Love's price is good.

How will Jordan Love fare in succeeding Aaron Rodgers?

The Green Bay Packers are officially handing the reigns to Jordan Love. They finally traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets several days ago and passed on drafting a quarterback to replace him. It's Love's time to shine.

How will he do? The Green Bay offense wasn't exactly good last year and they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback. The offense is better this year, though.

The Packers retained their two-headed monster in the backfield with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. That will take a lot of pressure off of Love. The wide receiver corps was bad and it lost Allen Lazard.

However, Christian Watson came into his own and displayed good chemistry with Love. They also spent some draft picks adding to the weapon room. They drafted Jayden Reed (WR), Luke Musgrave (TE), Tucker Kraft (TE), Dontayvion Wicks (WR) and Grant Dubose (WR).

Jayden Reed will help Jordan Love

The Packers had a lot of picks to play with and they spent most of them providing weapons for their new quarterback. The offense should be fine next season.

