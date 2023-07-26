Yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs became a top-five highest-paid cornerback in the league. The team extended him to a five-year contract worth $97 million with a max value of $104 million.

Diggs was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract that he signed in 2020, but will now be under contract with Dallas through the 2028 season.

While some think it was a good signing, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings reacted to the contract with some criticism of Diggs. He thinks that Diggs plays undisciplined football, but the acquisition of veteran CB Stephone Gilmore could help him out.

He said:

“He was gonna get this money, he's performed at a high level as it pertains to interceptions and creating turnovers for his team. However, when you look at ranking of cornerbacks, probably the reason one of the reasons why they don't really have him that high is because he has this inability to be disciplined and this is why I love the Stephon Gilmore acquire."

He continued:

"Far too often, Diggs has let downs in his technique, and he gets known for the pick or because of others, he's so antsy at getting interceptions. It's almost like every play he wants to make that big play because he truly believes that he can. However, that's not how you play the game and I think a guy alongside him being required in Stephon Gilmore is going to help him settle in and be more disciplined."

Watch his reaction below:

"He was always going to get this money because he's performed at a high level...But still needs to improve because he get's too antsy on trying to make the BIG play." [email protected] reacts to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs signing 5-yr/$97M contract:"He was always going to get this money because he's performed at a high level...But still needs to improve because he get's too antsy on trying to make the BIG play." pic.twitter.com/9TMN6Zma1M

The Dallas Cowboys acquired Stephon Gilmore this off-season in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts

Stephon Gilmore during Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys were quite active in free agency this off-season. On March 14, the team acquired former Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore and traded the Indianapolis Colts a compensatory fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Although this will be Gilmore's third team in three seasons, he's still a valuable veteran corner that can excel as the number two corner in Dallas' system. As Jennings said, he should be able to help with making Diggs a more disciplined corner.

Dallas also acquired veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans via trade this off-season to join CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup to help elevate Dak Prescott.

