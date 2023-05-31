While Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls, DeAndre Hopkins has won big in his NFL career. At 31 years of age, he's set himself up for life. However, he's still got a problem. After getting released from the Arizona Cardinals, the wide receiver has no job and is asking himself how he wants to wrap up his NFL career.

A little more than a year ago, Tom Brady was asking himself the same question. One avenue he pursued was an attempt to reportedly elbow his way past NFL regulations to become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. Now, speaking on Get Up, the quarterback's former teammate Rob Ninkovich has pushed the wide receiver to do what Brady could not:

"[Hopkins has] already made a lot of money. He's made $114 million, so now he's [thinking], 'Alright, I'm on the back half of this thing. Let me go somewhere beautiful with the palm trees and no state tax. Let me go down to Miami.'"

He continued, painting a picture of an offense as unstoppable as a volcanic eruption:

"Let me team up with the Cheetah and defenses would have an absolute fit. How do you cover the Miami Dolphins receivers corps if you see Tua and Tyreek coming out of the huddle and then you got D-hop? It'd be impossible."

Fans speculate that Tom Brady is attempting Dolphins-like move once again

Tom Brady at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While pundits and analysts have largely rallied against any hope of seeing the quarterback ditch the suit in the owner's suite for a set of shoulder pads, fans have braced for No. 12's second return. Of course, getting back on the gridiron would be a momentus feat, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, who reports it would take a perfect 32-0 vote for the quarterback to play for the Raiders.

Additionally, some have argued, the idea that the quarterback would go through all of this instead of simply suiting up again for the Buccaneers doesn't make sense.

Essentially, he would be leaving an easier NFC conference and one of the lowest ranked divisions in the league for one of the most difficult, simply because of Patrick Mahomes, although the Chargers were just in the playoffs as well. Will Tom Brady and DeAndre Hopkins find themselves sharing a conference once again?

