Tom Brady, who has been linked with a return to the NFL was recently spotted enjoying time in Italy with enterprenaur David Grutman. The former shared a photo with Brady on social media, and soccer star David Beckham joined the fun.

Beckham claimed that Brady was looking a bit bored on the yacht. He fueled more fire to speculations about the seven-time Super Bowl champion's return from retirement.

Here's what Beckham wrote in the comment:

"Tom looks a little bored to be honest"

Brady responded with:

“I’m ready for my hospitality internship"

It was recently announced that Tom Brady will be joining the Las Vegas Raiders as a minority owner. It started discussions about Brady possibly playing for Raiders in the future and recent reports about Jimmy Garoppolo has accelerated the process.

NFL owners might step in to stop Brady for playing for the Raiders but it certainly remains as a possibility. The NL West team has Josh McDaniels as their head coach, and given his relationship with the former New England Patriots quarterback, anything is possible.

Tom Brady didn't play well last season

Tom Brady: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wildcard Round, and it ended what was a poor season for the franchise. Brady didn't play like his usual self, and the team's offense looked shabby throughout the season.

He had a passer rating of 90.7 with 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 17 games. These stats are quite poor considering how great Brady played in the season prior to it. Injuries to key players on the offensive line for the Bucs certainly played a factor in it, but the legendary quarterback ultimately decided to step down.

The rumors about his possible return to the NFL will continue to emerge throughout the year, but as of now, Brady is enjoying time with his kids. With Raiders' ownership also looming large, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

