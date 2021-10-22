"The truth will come out" - Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden breaks silence with cryptic message

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has finally addressed the controversial email saga just days after leaving the franchise.

The 58-year-old resigned from the post last week after the NFL's investigation of the Washington Football Team unearthed emails sent by Gruden between 2011 and 2018 that had racist, homophobic and misogynistic language.

On the Real Sports Podcast, NFL Insider Andrea Kremer revealed that Gruden recently discussed the controversy with one of her producers. She said:

"Maggie Burbank, who produced the story that we just did on (Raiders owner) Mark Davis, she actually called Gruden and he picked up the phone, much to I think her surprise. And he’s still in Las Vegas. . . . He says he’s letting the dust settle. He said, 'People who know me know what I stand for for 58 years. I have a resume of 58 years.' He said, 'The truth will come out.' It’s certainly cryptic."

The Super Bowl-winning coach has yet to comment publicly since the distasteful emails came to light earlier this month.

Jon Gruden emails: What did Raiders owner Mark Davis say?

Raiders owner Mark Davis offered an unconvincing answer when asked about Gruden and the events that led to his resignation. There were more questions than answers. Davis told ESPN:

"I have no comment. Ask the NFL. They have all the answers."

Following his comments, several journalists and analysts pointed out that Davis was upset about Gruden being possibly framed by the NFL. The league has so far refused to make the emails public and has also said that it hasn't found any problematic emails from any other league executives, coaches, or players. Kremer said of Davis:

"Mark Davis has been severely impacted. And I’m not defending Mark Davis. I’m just pointing out a fact here. Dan Snyder continues. The Washington Football Team continues."

Gruden's legacy and reputation have taken a massive hit since the emails were leaked. Just last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers removed Gruden from their Ring of Honor. He led the team to their first Super Bowl win during his stint as the team's head coach. The team released the following statement to announce Gruden's dismissal from their Ring of Honor:

