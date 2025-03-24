Former scout rips Jalen Milroe’s passing struggles as 2025 NFL draft nears

Ex-NFL scout Matt Williamson posted an evaluation of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's accuracy as a passer on X on Sunday. The former Cleveland Browns scout-turned-media member centered on Milroe's middle-third passing game, an aspect viewed as being essential to the success of an NFL quarterback.

The timing of Williamson's criticism comes only days after Milroe's pro day workout at Alabama on Wednesday. The event was witnessed by scouts from every one of the 32 NFL teams, as well as Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan.

"On throws between 5 and 25 yards downfield, his 48% accuracy rate is 5.5 percentage points worse than the next-lowest quarterback, while his 33.1% uncatchable rate is 3.8 percentage points worse than the next-closest passer," Williamson tweeted.

The numbers stand in contrast to Milroe's pro-day performance, in which he completed 45 of 52 passes in a drill setting with no defenders. The Alabama signal-caller started his throwing workout with 15 consecutive completions on short and intermediate throws. He subsequently strung together 17 consecutive completions.

Jalen Milroe gets candid about his prospects

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Jalen Milroe acknowledged his passing concerns at Alabama's pro day:

"There's a lot of things other quarterbacks do well that I can do. But there are things I can do that they can't do. That's something I use as an advantage. ... I'm not one-dimensional."

During Alabama's pro day, he recorded an unofficial 4.37-second 40-yard dash, although scouts in attendance believed the time was closer to mid-4.4.

Jalen Milroe sits as the potential fourth quarterback selected in April's draft, behind Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked him 61st on his pre-combine big board but noted significant room for growth.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown particular interest in Jalen Milroe. The team's leadership, including Mike Tomlin, met with Milroe the night before his pro day. When asked about potentially joining the Steelers, Milroe expressed enthusiasm.

"Now, I have the opportunity to be around Coach Tomlin, I don't take it lightly at all," Milroe said. "If the opportunity presents itself for me to be his quarterback, I'll take full advantage of it."

NFL evaluators see him sneaking into the first round if a team falls in love with his athletic traits and leadership qualities. Others view him as more likely to land in the second or even third round due to the passing inconsistency Williamson highlighted.

