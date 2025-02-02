  • home icon
  • Former Super Bowl champ questions Luka Doncic's 'awful behind the scenes' persona after blockbuster Lakers trade

Former Super Bowl champ questions Luka Doncic's 'awful behind the scenes' persona after blockbuster Lakers trade

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Feb 02, 2025 16:33 GMT
NBA: Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Former offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz made a candid assessment of Luka Doncic's character amid the star's sudden departure from the Dallas Mavericks. The shocking three-team trade sent Doncic alongside Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick. The deal involving the Utah Jazz caught the entire sports world off guard.

On Sunday, Schwartz took to X to share his unfiltered thoughts about the trade.

"All I can think is Luka must be all kinds of awful behind the scenes. Which I hate saying and putting on the guy but you don't trade someone just because you're tired of them being a little out of shape and hurt, and then get the much older and more injury prone guy back. Wild," Schwartz said.
NFL stars react to historic Luka Doncic trade

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

NFL stars quickly joined the conversation about the 25-year-old's unexpected exit. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted just days before Super Bowl LIX against Philadelphia:

"Wait what? I'm sick rn....."

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who owns a signed Luka Doncic jersey and frequently attends Mavericks games, responded with disbelief:

"Wthelly," followed by a mind-blown emoji.

ESPN's Adam Schefter highlighted the trade's magnitude by comparing it to a hypothetical NFL blockbuster.

"An NFL equivalent: the Ravens trading Lamar Jackson+ to the Bengals in exchange for Joe Burrow+ — in the middle of the season," he said.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison addressed the trade.

"We really feel like we got ahead of what was going to be a tumultuous summer," Harrison said, addressing Doncic's upcoming supermax eligibility.

The move pairs Luka Doncic with LeBron James, who learned about the trade during a family dinner. James posted 33 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists against the Knicks, becoming the first player with multiple triple-doubles over age 40.

The Lakers host the Mavericks on February 25, giving both Doncic and Davis early chances to face their former teams. Neither player knew about the trade before it broke, setting up an emotionally charged first meeting.

