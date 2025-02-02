  • home icon
  • Luka Doncic Injury Update:  Insider drops major report on new Lakers star’s potential injury return

NBA: Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic Injury Update: Insider drops major report on new Lakers star’s potential injury return (Image Source: Imagn)

Luka Doncic has reportedly been traded to the Lakers in a blockbuster deal, including Anthony Davis, who will lead Dallas instead. The trade shook the NBA, with little to no information being provided on this deal before it happened on Saturday, five days before the trade deadline.

Doncic's Lakers debut could take time as the team's officially finalize the move. The superstar guard has been injured since Christmas Day. Amid growing speculation of his potential return, insider John Gambodoro reported that Doncic was targeting a return against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8.

