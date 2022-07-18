Former Super Bowl champion sparks Twitter debate arguing Lamar Jackson deserves to be treated as a Top 10 NFL QB

Lamar Jackson is arguably the most electrifying quarterback in the league and is well on his way to becoming the best scrambling quarterback in history. While he's great with his feet, Jackson is just as good with his arm. The combination of his abilities makes him one of the biggest dual-threat quarterbacks of all-time.

In 2019, in his second season in the NFL, he became the second quarterback in league history to win the MVP award by unanimous vote.

ESPN released their top-10 positional rankings this past week and the quarterback listing has been subject to heated debate. Numerous fans and players alike chimed in.

Chris Canty Tweeted:

"Still don’t understand how a survey of @NFL execs has @dak as a top 10 QB and not @Lj_era8??? The list has Burrow, Allen and Mahomes all in the top 5. LJ has beaten them all! And won an MVP. Make it make sense"

Canty has played in the NFL as a defensiive end from 2005-2015. He was part of the New York Giants 2012 team that defeated the New England Patriots 21-17 in the Super Bowl.

Canty signed with the Ravens as a free agent on March 12, 2013. He played for them for three seasons before retiring.

Why Lamar Jackson was left off of the ESPN Top-10 quarterback list

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

According to ESPN, the top 10 quarterbacks include:

1) Aaron Rodgers

2) Patrick Mahomes

3) Josh Allen

4) Tom Brady

5) Joe Burrow

6) Matthew Stafford

7) Justin Herbert

8) Russell Wilson

9) Deshaun Watson

10) Dak Prescott

While some quarterbacks like Brady, Mahomes, Allen, and Rodgers might all possibly be above Jackson, the rest arguably haven't performed like the mobile quarterback.

The quarterback didn't have a strong season last year. However, that could be put down to his injury status. Jackson was hurt late in the season due to an ankle injury and missed a game due to COVID-19.

Though he went 7-5 as a starter across 12 games, he threw for less than 3,000 yards and had 16 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

This year, Jackson will have to put up a year like his 2019 MVP campaign to prove that he is indeed worthy of the top 10. More importantly, do so to prove that he is the franchise quarterback for the Ravens.

