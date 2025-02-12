Former Super Bowl MVP makes thoughts known on Jalen Hurts facing heat despite winning championship

Former Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner shared his thoughts on people criticizing Jalen Hurts even after he secured his first Super Bowl win. The veteran quarterback proved doubters wrong with a clear victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest game of the season, leading his squad to a commanding 40-22 win.

Talking with Rich Eisen on Wednesday's episode of his show, Warner compared Hurts to himself in terms of how they never stopped believing in themselves even when the rest of the world did.

"I didn't believe in what I could do, I didn't believe in who I was and the gifts and talents that I had didn't always go in my favor, whether that was sitting on the bench in college or getting cut and having to work in, you know, the grocery store and arena football, and then even getting cut and released and having to play for three teams in the NFL, but I never lost confidence in who I was and what I believed about myself. I think that's what we've seen with Jalen Hurts through all of this stuff and all of the scrutiny."

Warner then mentioned several instances where Jalen Hurts proved doubters wrong.

"He knows who he is, he knows what he's capable of, and so he's never wavered in that mindset, even when the circumstances were a little bit off or when people doubted him. All he had to do was go back and say, 'Hey, but when I was on the field, here's what I've done everywhere I've been, oh Alabama, took my team to two championship games. Oh Oklahoma, I took my team to the playoffs. Oh, the Eagles have gone to two Super Bowls in three years.'"

Jalen Hurts, Eagles went from disappointment to Super Bowl glory

After an 11-6 record and an early playoff exit in 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles weren't considered favorites to compete for the Super Bowl. As the weeks went by, the NFC East franchise showed they were set to compete against anybody.

Even though the Detroit Lions looked like clear-cut favorites to come out of the NFC, the Eagles prevailed and never stopped until meeting their goal. Hurts didn't have the most spectacular season, as his passing yards stats weren't from a different planet.

That said, he played hard and was meticulous every game, leading the Eagles to a championship that was elusive two years ago when the Chiefs ruined their plans.

