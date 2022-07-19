"He might not be one of the top 64 arms in the NFL" - Former Super Bowl winner takes a brutal dig at Baker Mayfield's credentials as a starting QB

The Carolina Panthers seem to have finally found their quarterback after trading for Baker Mayfield. It wasn't as crazy as the battle for Deshaun Watson, but in the end the Panthers got their man.

The franchise and their fanbase are pleased with the signing and feel much better about their prospects in the upcoming season. However, one NFL analyst thinks they need to pump the brakes.

Good Morning Football @gmfb "(Baker Mayfield) might not be one of the top 𝟲𝟰 arms in the National Football League." — @RealMikeRob "(Baker Mayfield) might not be one of the top 𝟲𝟰 arms in the National Football League." — @RealMikeRob 👀 https://t.co/fsEzLrSDUb

Former Super Bowl champion Mike Robinson thinks Mayfield's arm isn't that good. He thinks that fans should slow down for a second and offered this bold take:

"Why do we think that Baker Mayfield is one of the top 32 arms in the National Football League? I don't think he is. Baker Mayfield is not a starting quarterback in the National Football League."

SelltheWizards #TedLeonsis @ravenwizardd @gmfb @RealMikeRob That’s 100% BS and I’ve always liked mike rob. There’s isn’t more than 20 qbs I’d take over mayfield, let’s be honest @gmfb @RealMikeRob That’s 100% BS and I’ve always liked mike rob. There’s isn’t more than 20 qbs I’d take over mayfield, let’s be honest

Robinson doubled down, saying:

"I can make an argument that he might not be one of the top 64 arms in the National Football League and I know people gonna get at me. Yeah, come on..."

Robinson, who won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, is clearly not sold on Baker Mayfield.

Is Baker Mayfield better than Sam Darnold?

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Robinson did not stop there with his criticism of Mayfield. He thinks that the Panthers have acquired a quarterback that isn't as good as last year's starter, Sam Darnold:

"Sam Darnold's arm talent is better than Baker Mayfield's. I challenge anybody any talent evaluate just go watch both of them throw the football. The ball jumps out of Sam Darnold's hands."

But is this true? The NFL world doesn't seem to agree with Robinson, but what do the stats say? Let's compare the two. Both were selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, with Mayfield first overall by the Cleveland Browns. Darnold was selected at number three by the New York Jets.

The Browns were 1-31 over the two seasons before Mayfield arrived and the Jets were 10-22 over that same period. Arguably, the Jets were a better place for a quarterback to land in 2018.

In his three years with the Jets, Darnold went 13-25. He threw for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He did not feature in the postseason. In that same period, Mayfield went 23-22, throwing for 75 touchdowns and 43 interceptions. He also made it to the playoffs in 2020, getting Cleveland their first playoff win of the millennium. Ultimately, they lost in the Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season was a difficult one for both quarterbacks. Mayfield struggled for almost the entire season with a shoulder injury. Darnold was traded to the Panthers and was sidelined for the second half of the season due to an injury. Mayfield went 6-8, throwing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Darnold went 4-7, throwing for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The stats certainly suggest that Baker Mayfield is better than Sam Darnold.

The Panthers have yet to name their starting quarterback, though most presume it will be Mayfield. It will be interesting to see who leads the Panthers in Week 1, when the Cleveland Browns come to town for a potential revenge game against Baker Mayfield.

