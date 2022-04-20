×
Create
Notifications

"Wasn't something I should have said" - Panthers OC names Sam Darnold as starting QB only to immediately take back comment

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold
Adam West
Adam West
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 20, 2022 11:13 AM IST
News

Sam Darnold is still a starting QB. Or, at least, he was for a moment. At a press conference on April 19, new Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was asked if he would still look at Sam Darnold as his starting quarterback next year. He gave a firm, committed answered, when he said, "Sam is our starting quarterback, yes."

Moments later, within the same press conference, McAdoo appeared to change his tune.

"Sam is our starting quarterback, yes." - Panthers OC Ben McAdoo"That wasn't something I should have said." - Panthers OC Ben McAdoo a short while later https://t.co/hpLTFBxuKR

Talk about instantly regretting your decision.

Darnold is about to enter his fifth season in the NFL, and thus far, he has been anything but impressive. He finished last season with a 4-7 record in 11 starts and a total QBR of 33.2, only finishing ahead of rookies Justin Fields and Zach Wilson among qualified signal callers. Darnold's best season in terms of QBR was in his rookie year, when he finished with a score of 45.9 and was still just good enough for 29th out of 33 qualified quarterbacks.

And yet, teams are still struggling with the idea that it may be too early to give up on him completely. He IS just 24 years old. Then again, so are Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson.

If not Sam Darnold, then who?

The Panthers are clearly unhappy with Darnold's performance. It's part of the reason they attempted to revive Cam Newton's career late last season. That made the idea of McAdoo confirming Darnold as the starting QB all the more strange.

Moments later, when he walked back those comments, speculation began again surrounding who the Panthers might potentially target instead. At this point in the off-season, the Panthers have been linked to everyone from Baker Mayfield to Jimmy Garoppolo and every QB in this year's draft class.

From NFL Now: A look at how #Browns QB Baker Mayfield fits into the #Panthers plans. https://t.co/sofFH8wfbH

At least, one of their players expressed his disinterest in bringing Baker to Charlotte, but that hasn't stopped media pundits from linking the two parties together.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the NFL draft just eight days away, it seems like no one really knows who's going to be behind center for the Panthers next year, not even the OC.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी