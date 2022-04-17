"He's done more than you in the league" - NFL fans react to Robby Anderson's beef with Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson has been adamant about not wanting Baker Mayfield on the team. He commented on social media posts on Saturday, making it abundantly clear that he doesn't see Mayfield as the right guy to lead the Panthers in 2022.

Fans have had strong opinions over the beef that's emerged from Anderson's side towards Mayfield. One fan called out Anderson for throwing shade because Mayfield has accomplished more in his career than the wide receiver.

AJ @63AJ63 @chosen1ra How bout you quit faking like you've done more than @bakermayfield . Your opinion is trash. He's done more than you in the league simply by being the #1 pick. 🤡🤡🤡 @chosen1ra How bout you quit faking like you've done more than @bakermayfield. Your opinion is trash. He's done more than you in the league simply by being the #1 pick. 🤡🤡🤡

One fan told Anderson that Baker Mayfield would be the best quarterback Anderson has played with. Up to this point, Anderson's quarterbacks have been Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh McCown, and Cam Newton.

Another fan called Anderson washed and told him nobody cares whether he wants to play with Baker Mayfield.

Anderson's lack of a playoff appearance was the basis for one fan to tweet at him, questioning why he threw shade at Mayfield.

Christian Beal reminded Anderson that in 2021, he led the NFL in dropped passes.

Christian Beal @dachristianbeal @ESPNNFL Says the dude that led the league in drops last year @ESPNNFL Says the dude that led the league in drops last year

One fan tweeted that it's admirable that Anderson is defending Darnold as his quarterback. However, they called out Anderson for tweeting about keeping it real when the Panthers veteran isn't keeping it real himself.

Mavs Ace @Mavs_Ace @chosen1ra Then keep it real. Darnold is your boy. You don’t want to upset him by saying “Yeah, we’d love Baker, he’s definitely an upgrade.” That’s keeping it real. And Baker is better than Sam. But having your boys back is admirable. @chosen1ra Then keep it real. Darnold is your boy. You don’t want to upset him by saying “Yeah, we’d love Baker, he’s definitely an upgrade.” That’s keeping it real. And Baker is better than Sam. But having your boys back is admirable.

A Panthers fan account tweeted that it's feasible Mayfield winds up being the team's quarterback. Consequently, they told Anderson that some things are better left off social media.

panthers @panthersfan_ @_Karonsworld @chosen1ra Baker will probably be a panther. Robby knows this a lot of people know this. Some things are better to be kept to yourself, not on panther fan pages letting the media eat it up @_Karonsworld @chosen1ra Baker will probably be a panther. Robby knows this a lot of people know this. Some things are better to be kept to yourself, not on panther fan pages letting the media eat it up

James Sanders told Anderson he hasn't exactly been lighting the world on fire with Darnold, as he's topped 1,000 receiving yards just once in his career.

James Sanders @JamesSanders071 @chosen1ra @bakermayfield stats while Healthy is better than Sam Donald's stats by far. Seems like you would want every option for a Good QB throwing you the ball. Isn't like your tearing it up with Sam throwing you the ball @chosen1ra @bakermayfield stats while Healthy is better than Sam Donald's stats by far. Seems like you would want every option for a Good QB throwing you the ball. Isn't like your tearing it up with Sam throwing you the ball 😉

Another fan called out Anderson's lack of production and told him to back up his words with his play on the field.

Present Tense @jdmcfunnigan @chosen1ra How about you keep it real on the field and actually put up numbers? Back up all that yapping. Thanks bud @chosen1ra How about you keep it real on the field and actually put up numbers? Back up all that yapping. Thanks bud

Finally, one fan tweeted that if Baker Mayfield gets traded to Carolina, the situation will be awkward.

Mustard Bus @Mustard_Bus @chosen1ra I mean I respect that….but if Baker ends up hear that’s gonna be awkward. Lol. @chosen1ra I mean I respect that….but if Baker ends up hear that’s gonna be awkward. Lol.

Where will Baker Mayfield play in 2022?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The NFL's quarterback carousel is beginning to slow down, and Mayfield is the most prominent player without a seat. The Carolina Panthers are one of the few teams left that would make sense for the disgruntled signal-caller.

Mayfield's future destination is as uncertain as any in the NFL. Mayfield felt disrespected by the Cleveland Browns for how they went about pursuing and acquiring Deshaun Watson.

Just two seasons ago, Mayfield was one of the league's ascending star quarterbacks in the AFC alongside Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Many understand his frustration, including Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The Panthers and Seattle Seahawks have been the two most often discussed teams that could have an interest in Mayfield. However, with Anderson's comments on social media regarding Mayfield, it's fair to question whether the front office will want to stir up controversy in the building.

The Panthers and Seahawks both have top ten picks in the upcoming draft, which could close the door on Mayfield.

It's surreal how far Mayfield has fallen from where he was at this time just 15 months ago.

Edited by Adam Dickson