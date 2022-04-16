Panthers player takes a savage dig at Baker Mayfield when asked about his team trading for QB

Baker Mayfield has been on the trade block since the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans during the 2022 NFL offseason. The Browns also declined to extend Mayfield's contract, so his run as their starting quarterback has come to an end.

Most of the teams who entered the 2022 NFL offseason in search of new quarterbacks for the upcoming season have already found one. This means the potential destinations for Mayfield in a trade scenario are limited.

One of the only landing spots that still seems to make some sense is the Carolina Panthers. This team is seeking to move on from Sam Darnold after just one season with him as their starter.

When Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson heard rumors about his team possibly acquiring Baker Mayfield, he had a simple, but effective, response - "Nooooo."

He later doubled down on his opinion when the story came up in an Instagram post and responded with just one word, confirming his stance on the rumor - "Facts."

Anderson has thus made it clear that he doesn't want Mayfield as his quarterback. He may not have a choice though as the Panthers are still hoping to make an upgrade at that position and their options are running out.

Mayfield is one of the only available starting quarterbacks who is still on the market for the 2022 NFL season.

Is Baker Mayfield the right option for Carolina Panthers?

Baker Mayfield has been inconsistent over the years in his NFL career. Still, he has been significantly better than Sam Darnold in just about every statistical category in the four seasons that both of them have been in the league.

Mayfield completed 62 percent of his career passes while throwing 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions while recording a 87.8 passer rating.

Darnold completed less than 60 percent of his career passes while throwing 54 touchdowns and 52 interceptions and recording a 76.9 passer rating.

Darnold was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL during the 2021 season, throwing just nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions while ranking 29th in passer rating.

Mayfield recorded eight additional touchdown passes while throwing the same number of interceptions and appeared in two additional games. Mayfield may not be an elite quarterback, but he's clearly an upgrade from Darnold.

