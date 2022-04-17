NFL Rumors: Mike Florio urges surprise team to trade for Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield saga continues to gain steam as the offseason progresses.

The beleaguered quarterback of the Cleveland Browns has found himself in a pickle. Mayfield is now the odd man out after the team acquired former Houston Texans signal caller Deshaun Watson to lead the franchise.

Mayfield was a recent guest on the YNK podcast and did himself no favors by talking about the booing from Browns fans. He also felt disrespected by the franchise that gave him every opportunity to capitalize on being selected as the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I feel disrespected, 100%, because I was told one thing and they completely did another." Baker Mayfield on the YNK Podcast discussing the #Browns handling of his situation."I feel disrespected, 100%, because I was told one thing and they completely did another." Baker Mayfield on the YNK Podcast discussing the #Browns handling of his situation. "I feel disrespected, 100%, because I was told one thing and they completely did another."

The Seattle Seahawks have been rumored (even from Baker Mayfield himself) to perhaps be the strongest candidate to sign the former Heisman Trophy winner. However, one NFL analyst believes that another quarterback-deprived team should look into signing the Browns' signal caller.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Detroit Lions should take out a flyer on the former University of Oklahoma standout. Here's what Florio had to say:

"The news that the Lions have taken a closer look at Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett opens the door to the possibility that the Lions are thinking about life without Jared Goff. If they are, they need to be thinking about life with Baker Mayfield."

Florio would later add the following:

"So let’s do it, Lions. For years after Dorsey welcomed his buddy boy Baker onto the Browns, Dorsey should be chomping bubblegum in the ear of anyone with the Lions who will listen to him."

NFL Rumors: Will the Detroit Lions make a bid for Baker Mayfield?

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Will the Lions eventually make a play for Baker Mayfield? (They should.) wp.me/pbBqYq-cfDK Will the Lions eventually make a play for Baker Mayfield? (They should.) wp.me/pbBqYq-cfDK

Jared Goff just finished his first year with the Lions after being traded for former Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. The trade worked well for the Los Angeles Rams as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals months ago in Super Bowl LVI.

Meanwhile, the Lions went 3-13-1 last season. Although they played hard for first-year head coach Dan Campbell, it became obvious that Goff would not be the future of the franchise.

Florio believes that since Detroit is kicking the tires about University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, they may do themselves a favor by signing Baker Mayfield. Although he is not in the top tier of passers, Mayfield has shown that he is indeed a quarterback that belongs in the NFL.

He holds the NFL record for pass completions, pass attempts, yards and touchdowns, to name a few. Mayfield also led the Browns to a playoff victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 season.

The Lions have nowhere to go but up, so it sounds as if Mike Florio's suggestion should be taken to heart by the Ford family and the franchise.

