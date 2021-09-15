Are Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams the best team in the 2021 NFL season? Colin Cowherd ranks them #1 after Week 1 win

When the LA Rams signed former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, many liked the move as the Rams have largely underwhelmed with Jared Goff under center.

Some were not convinced of Stafford’s move to LA and when you factor in what the Rams gave up to get him (Goff, a 2021 fourth-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and lastly a 2023 first-round pick), it was quite a haul.

Matthew Stafford shined in his Rams debut 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zWjUQZDbmM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2021

Whether or not the deal will be deemed a success remains to be seen, however, after what we saw in Stafford’s Rams debut, it’s a clear win for LA at least for now.

After the Rams Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears, any hesitation regarding Stafford’s fit in this team was put to bed and quick. Stafford was simply on fire at SoFi Stadium as he went 20/26 for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Rams rank #1 after Matthew Stafford wins debut

For Colin Cowherd, a Fox Sports analyst, says he's already seen the Rams trade for Stafford a win. Putting it simply, Colin absolutely loves Stafford with Sean McVay and the Rams offence. The one thing that has been missing from the Rams offense since Goff was under center was big play ability.

Last season with Goff, the Rams only had two plays of over 50 yards that resulted in touchdowns. On Sunday, Stafford threw for two for over 50 yards for touchdowns. What Goff couldn’t do in an entire season, Stafford did in one game.

In Cowherd’s opinion, it is this quick strike ability that has been sorely missing from the Rams offense. Now that they have it with Cooper Cupp and Robert Woods the deep threats, he feels very good about what LA are as a team offensively, hence why he chose them as his top ranked team.

So, is Stafford’s ability to throw the ball down the field the key missing ingredient for the Rams? Clearly this is just one phase of the offense as they need to protect the football better, recognize blitzes and adapt at the line of scrimmage. The last two are what Stafford does better than Goff.

Matthew Stafford has thrown 2 TD of 50+ yards tonight. That matches the Rams entire 2020 total. pic.twitter.com/XAsWeqdajM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 13, 2021

Against Chicago, the Rams looked like a completely different beast with Stafford and a vastly improved team from 2020. While it is only one game, the signs are extremely promising and after what we saw on Sunday, LA will trouble a host of teams in 2021.

Are they the best team? After just one game that does seem a little premature, but one thing is for certain, the 2021 NFL season is off to a great start and with Matthew Stafford, you get the sense it is only going to get better.

