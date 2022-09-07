Franco Harris net worth: How much is Steelers legend worth in 2022?

Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris is a staple of the franchise’s football history. They drafted him in the 1972 NFL Draft with the 13th overall pick as a fullback. He played for the team from 1972 to 1983 and finished his career in 1984 with the Seattle Seahawks. During his time with the Steelers, Harris won four Super Bowls, including the Super Bowl IX MVP award. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Harris was also part of the AP First-Team in 1997 and AP Second-Team in 1972 and 1975.

Franco Harris’s net worth is estimated at $3 million. Most of his net worth stemmed from his professional football playing days and other endorsement deals. As a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and one of the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade team players, Harris is a staple among the NFL community and continues to earn money through various television appearances.

Steelers retire Franco Harris' iconic No. 32 jersey

On September 6, 2022, Steelers President Art Rooney II announced that the franchise will retire Franco Harris’s number 32 jersey. The ceremony will occur at halftime of the Week 16 game versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers #Steelers President Art Rooney II just announced that @francoharrishof 's No. 32 will be retired by the team at halftime of our Week 16 game against the Raiders. #Steelers President Art Rooney II just announced that @francoharrishof's No. 32 will be retired by the team at halftime of our Week 16 game against the Raiders. https://t.co/5KYLOxVLsR

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers have a long, rich history, Harris’s number will only be the third jersey number officially retired by the team. Other jersey numbers retired include Ernie Statuner’s #70 and “Mean” Joe Greene’s #75.

Steelers Depot 7⃣ @Steelersdepot #NFL The Steelers will wear a special commemorative patch for their home game against the Raiders when Hall of Famer Franco Harris' number 32 is retired. What a great moment that will be. #Steelers The Steelers will wear a special commemorative patch for their home game against the Raiders when Hall of Famer Franco Harris' number 32 is retired. What a great moment that will be. #Steelers #NFL

Rooney, spoke on the importance of Franco Harris to the Pittsburgh football franchise and community:

“My grandfather was once quoted as saying: 'Before Franco got here, we didn't win much, since he got here, we don't lose.' I think that sums it up pretty good. Franco's impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate. That is why I think it is fitting and appropriate that we recognize Franco's remarkable career by retiring his Number 32 at our game on December 24."

The Steelers have a rich tradition of producing excellent running backs and fullbacks. Including Harris, the list features Jerome Bettis, Willie Parker, Rashard Mendenhall, Le'Veon Bell, and sophomore running back Najee Harris. Although Harris (Najee Harris) has only played one NFL season, the hope is that his career will also make the Steelers nation proud.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12