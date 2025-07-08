Fred Warner drops 2-word message as wife Sydney shows off floral dress from Napa outing

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner reacted to his wife, Sydney’s, post on social media. She shared a few pictures of herself on Monday having a good time in Napa, California.
Sydney posed in a flowery dress, standing in front of lush green plants with a mountain in the background. She completed her look with white sandals.
"Dressing as: 💕💗💐💖💞🌸 a weekend in my version of paradise," Sydney wrote.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Her husband dropped a two-word message for her.
"My wifeeee!!❤️❤️❤️" Fred wrote.
Fred is enjoying time with his family while preparing for the upcoming season with the 49ers. Last week, he attended a Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal game with his wife and their son, Beau. Sydney shared glimpses from the soccer outing on her Instagram.
"Football, family, and gratitude. Thankful for this unforgettable experience! 🇲🇽⚽✨Thank you, Mexico for the passion, the people and the pride," Sydney wrote on Saturday.
Sydney donned a Mexico team jersey, which she styled with white shorts and matching shoes. For accessories, she carried a brown purse.
Sydney posted pictures posing in the stands, followed by a selfie with the NFL star. One picture that stood out was of their son, who wore a green jersey with "Warner 54" written on the back.
Fred Warner celebrates the Fourth of July with his wife, Sydney, and son, Beau
Fred Warner also spent time with his family on the Fourth of July, and his wife shared glimpses of the celebration on her social media account. She posted a few pictures and videos with a two-word caption.
"Happy 4th!!" Sydney wrote on Instagram.
In the first snap, Fred posed with his wife and son. He wore a white T-shirt with light blue shorts, while Sydney looked elegant in a red and white dress.
Beau wore a blue T-shirt with red and white short pants and held an American flag in his hand. The post also featured a sweet picture of Sydney and Warner kissing their son.
Meanwhile, in June, the couple went to Disneyland with Beau. In her Instagram post on June 3, Sydney shared pictures from the outing.
She posted a family photo of them posing with Lightning McQueen. Sydney wore a white crop top and black shorts, accessorized with a Minnie Mouse hairband and white shoes. The NFL star had a black T-shirt and matching shorts on.
49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.