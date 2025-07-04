Fred Warner's wife Sydney expresses excitement for upcoming 2025 NFL season with 3-word message

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, shared her excitement for the 2025 NFL season on social media. Her husband is preparing for his eighth year with the Niners after an amazing performance last season.

Ad

He was chosen as the team's third-round pick in the 2018 draft and has since been part of the team. On Thursday, his wife reshared a 49ers post on her Instagram account, where she has 225K followers.

"Almost that tiiimmmmeeee," she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sydney expresses excitement for upcoming 2025 NFL season with 3-word message/@sydneywarner

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fred Warner and Co. will start their training camp later this month, with a few months left before the new season begins. The 49ers started last season with a win against the New York Jets but struggled the rest of the season, losing four consecutive games in the concluding weeks.

Ad

Trending

They finished with a 6-11 record and failed to qualify for the playoffs, but are looking to bounce back this season.

Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, shares a glimpse of a soccer outing

Ahead of the weekend, Fred Warner and Sydney spent time watching the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal game. The couple supported team Mexico, both donning the team’s jersey. On Thursday, Sydney shared a few pictures of her outing on social media.

Ad

Ad

Sydney Warner posed in the stands wearing a green jersey, denim shorts, and white shoes, followed by a selfie with her husband. She also posted a video of Warner cheering for Mexico, and in the last slide, a picture of their son, Beau Anthony.

Last month, Sydney Warner celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a heartfelt post.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best Dada in the world. I don’t know how we got so lucky but boy are we thankful! Beau is the luckiest boy on earth. We love you so much ♥️ @fred_warner," she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Ad

In the first snap, Fred Warner posed with his son, Beau, at an NFL game, followed by a picture where Sydney also joined them. One adorable photo that caught fans' attention showed the 49ers linebacker holding his son, who wore a pair of sunglasses.

Warner and Sydney tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2022 in California, after dating for a few years. Two years after their marriage, they welcomed their son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.