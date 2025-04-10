Fred Warner’s wife Sydney brings her “sidekick” along for Whole Foods grocery run

San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, shared a glimpse into her everyday life as a mom on Instagram. On Wednesday, Sydney shared a photo of her typical grocery shopping trip.

The couple's one-year-old son, Beau, can be seen sitting in front of the shopping cart. Sydney said she was headed into Whole Foods and referred to her son as her grocery shopping "sidekick."

"Whole Foods run with my sidekick," Warner wrote on Instagram.

Sydney Warner shared a glimpse of her grocery shopping outing. (Photo via Sydney Warner's Instagram Story)

The photo shows Beau Warner wearing a gray zippered hoodie and gray sweatpants that were paired with white sneakers. The 49ers star and his wife tied the knot in June 2022 and welcomed their son Beau in March 2024.

Sydney and Fred Warner embarked on family trip to the mountains

The start of the 2025 NFL season may still be five months away but the offseason workout programs are inching closer and closer. In the meantime, NFL players across the league enjoy their downtime with their families.

Four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, his wife, Sydney, and son, Beau, enjoyed the past weekend in the mountains of Provo, Utah. For Warner, it was a trip back to the state where he played college football at Brigham Young University.

Sydney Warner shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from the family's trip to Utah.

"A weekend in the mountains," Warner wrote.

In one video, Sydney can be seen walking around a farm, holding her son with the picturesque mountain range as the backdrop. The Warners even posed for a family photo with the breathtaking mountains in the back. Beau Warner even looked to be enjoying his time out in the mountains as horses looked on from afar.

Just last month, Sydney and Fred Warner celebrated their son Beau's first birthday with a "Rookie of the Year" theme for his big day.

