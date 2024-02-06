Fred Warner’s wife Sydney gets green light to fly to Las Vegas at 35 weeks pregnant to witness 49ers taking on Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's wife, Sydney Warner, will be in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. The 28-year-old spoke to PEOPLE magazine this week and confirmed that although she is 35 weeks pregnant with the couple's first child, her doctor cleared her to make the trip.

The flight from San Francisco, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, is just about an hour. When the 49ers first made the playoffs, she used hypotheticals to ask her doctor for clearance for the Big Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I was like, 'I'm not gonna speak anything into existence, but let's say we got there,'" Sydney said. "I'm very superstitious. I asked, 'Would you clear me to fly?' And she said yes."

While her doctor gave her the OK to take the flight, she also had some advice to get through the Super Bowl without going into labor.

"I was told to stay really, really hydrated and try not to walk too much on the day of," Sydney said. "So I'm just going to make sure I get some vitamin C packs and try not to jump around too much."

The couple first announced their big news in October and said they were expecting a baby boy in March 2024. After the NFC championship game, Sydney Warner posted a video on TikTok of the couple celebrating a trip to the Super Bowl and a new baby in the same year.

Who is Fred Warner's wife Sydney?

Fred Warner's wife, Sydney Warner (née Hightower), had a large social media following before they even met. The Alabama native appeared on Season 24 of the hit ABC reality show "The Bachelor," which aired in early 2020. She was eliminated from the show after six weeks.

However, her appearance did lead her to meet Fred Warner, as he had seen her on the show and decided to message her on social media. The couple began dating, and Sydney eventually made the move from her home in Alabama to California.

The San Francisco 49ers linebacker proposed in Napa, California, in 2021, and then they married in Arizona in 2022. She is a lifestyle influencer on social media and has 197,000 followers on Instagram and 122,000 followers on TikTok. In September 2023, they created a podcast called "The Warner House," where they discuss their everyday life as an NFL couple.