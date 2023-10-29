IN PHOTOS: Fred Warner and wife Sydney reveal pregnancy with heartwarming IG post

Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney, revealed on social media that they are expecting their first child together. The two took to Instagram to share the happy news.

The 26-year-old linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers tied the knot with Sydney Hightower in June 2022. Sydney was a popular face in "The Bachelor" universe and was a beloved contestant of Warner's family.

The two revealed in a sweet Instagram post that their first child will be born in March 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The caption of the video was:

"The past several months we have experienced the most precious moments of our lives. Every weekly milestone and new development has been indescribable…the best is yet to come!"

"Baby Warner arriving March 2024 🤍"

Image Credit: Fred Warner and Sydney Warner's Instagram posts

Best wishes and congratulatory messages started to pour in from family, friends and fans. The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs QB, Brittany Mahomes, also wrote a comment under the post:

"Oh my goodness Congrats you guys!!!"

Image Credit: Fred Warner and Sydney Warner's Instagram post's comment section

Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, once answered what it was like to be married to an NFL athlete

In June, the former "The Bachelor" contestant engaged in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram. She got candid about what it's like to be married to an NFL player.

Sydney had a hearty laugh over a fan's question:

"Is it hard being a wag?? How do you deal with women wanting your man?"

Sydney wrote:

"idk why but this gave us a ood laugh."

Fans could hear the couple laugh in the background while they were vacationing in Hawaii at the time. Fred Warner's wife was heard saying:

"Oh my god, I'm dead."

Image Credit: Sydney Warner's Instagram Story

A fan also asked if she was ready for the football season, and her response was positive:

“I always have a tad bit of anxiety when the season starts. It’s just such a fast crazy span of months but still super exciting and a lot of fun every year!”

Warner and Hightower met after the Niners star slid into her DMs when his sister asked him to do so. Sydney explained that this was the best move her husband made.