Fred Warner's wife Sydney reacts as 49ers star hosts 'youth football camp' 

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Apr 11, 2025 17:20 GMT
Fred Warner, Sydney Warner and Family (IG)
Fred Warner, Sydney Warner and Family (image credit: instagram/sydneywarner)

Fred Warner's wife Sydney expressed support for her husband's future youth football tournament. She reposted the San Francisco 49ers star linebacker's camp announcement on her Instagram Stories.

Warner has emerged as one of the NFL's best defensive players since joining the team in 2018. His wife, Sydney, a former "The Bachelor" contestant, has 226,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares glimpses into their family life with son Beau.

Sydney shared Fred's Instagram post on Thursday regarding his near-future youth football camp to get the word out.

"My @safeway Youth Football Camp in partnership with @proctergamble is coming up soon! Let's spend the morning together & be great! Limited spots remain - Register at FredWarnerCamp.com!" Warner wrote.
Sydney WARNER&#039;S IG STORY (image credit: instagtram/sydneywarner)
Sydney WARNER'S IG STORY (image credit: instagtram/sydneywarner)

The camp will be held on May 17 at Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, California. At $99, the event is available to boys and girls in grades 1-8 and will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. A souvenir autograph, a camp team photo with Fred and a limited-run T-shirt will be given to the participants, as per the official website.

Fred Warner spends quality time with family this offseason

Just days before sharing her husband's camp announcement, Sydney Warner posted photos from the family's recent vacation to Provo, Utah, where her husband played college football at Brigham Young University.

"A weekend in the mountains," Sydney wrote in her Instagram post on Tuesday. The images featured picturesque mountain backdrops as the family of three enjoyed their time out.

In March, they celebrated their son Beau's first birthday with a "Rookie of the Year" party. Sydney referenced her son's growth in a March 10 post, writing "Ok finally accepted that he is one 😩 ready for all of what comes with toddler life."

On March 31, Fred Warner commemorated Sydney's birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my baby girllll! The best Mama, Wife, Daughter, Sister & Friend. I'll celebrate you everyday that I can...you make life worth livin'. I love you forever. Thank you for bein my better half.❤️ HBD to youuuu!" Fred captioned.

It seems that the Warner family has been making the most of the NFL offseason.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
