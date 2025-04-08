In Pictures: Fred Warner enjoys weekend outing with family in majestic Utah mountains

Fred Warner took his family to Utah for a vacation in the mountains for the offseason. His wife Sydney has shared a post on her Instagram account, revealing their fantastic outing.

On Sunday, Sydney, who has 226K followers, shared a few family pictures, and along with the post, she wrote a five-word caption that said:

"a weekend in the mountains"

For the outing in the mountains, Fred Warner opted for classy sky-blue jeans paired with a white t-shirt and a brown leather jacket. He also wore a cap while his wife stunned in blue jeans and a full-sleeve grey top.

She was also carrying their son Beau Anthony, whom the couple welcomed in March 2024, as the family of three posed for the picture. Along with the family photo, Sydney has also shared a video of her walking while carrying her son towards the mountains, and in another snap, little Beau was sitting on the ground by the side of a horse stable. The Warner family had a magical vacation in Provo, Utah, at a beautiful location with mountains and trees all around.

Last month, Fred Warner and Sydney celebrated the first birthday of their baby. On March 10, the former The Bachelor contestant shared an adorable post of her son's first birthday celebration.

"ok finally accepted that he is one 😩 ready for all of what comes with toddler life," she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

The couple celebrated the big day with their loved ones. They had decorated the venue with slides and other games for the kids.

Fred Warner celebrates his wife's birthday in a romantic post

On March 31, Fred Warner celebrated his wife Sydney's birthday by sharing a romantic picture of them. He also jotted down a beautiful caption for the birthday girl, writing:

"Happy Birthday to my baby girllll! The best Mama, Wife, Daughter, Sister & Friend. I’ll celebrate you everyday that I can…you make life worth livin’. I love you forever. Thank you for bein my better half.❤️ HBD to youuuu!"

Just a few days after the birthday celebration, the Warner family went on vacation. Meanwhile, in his last season for the San Francisco 49ers, whom he has been playing for since 2018, Warner recorded 76 solo tackles and 55 in assistance.

