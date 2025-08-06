“Free George Kittle”: Fans react as NFL bans smelling salts amid concussion concerns 

The NFL is implementing a new rule for its players ahead of the upcoming 2025 season. According to a tweet by NFL on ESPN, the league sent out a memo to teams on Tuesday.In this memo, they banned the use of smelling salts during games while explaining the reasons behind this decision.&quot;The NFL is banning the use of 'smelling salts' during games, saying the products aren't proven to be safe and also could mask signs of a concussion, according to a memo the league sent to teams on Tuesday. The ban comes as a result of FDA warnings that were issued in 2024,&quot; the tweet read.Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to this new rule being implemented for the players on social media.&quot;Free George Kittle,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Can't wait to see what the replacement will be,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Can't use smelling salts but don't test for HGH or anabolics.. ok!&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Next banning a pre game coffee,&quot; another fan said.&quot;If this is about protecting players, great. Just hoping the same energy gets applied to turf injuries, short rest weeks, and head trauma. Player safety should be consistent, not convenient,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;No fun league,&quot; another fan wrote.According to the memo shared on Tuesday, the ban on smelling salts and all forms of ammonia intake is because of the warnings the FDA issued last year.&quot;In 2024, the FDA issued a warning to companies that produced commercially available ammonia inhalants (AIs), as well as consumers about the purchase and use of AIs, regarding the lack of evidence supporting safety or efficacy of AIs marketed for improving mental alertness or boosting energy,&quot; the memo read via ESPN.com.&quot;The FDA noted potential negative effects from AI use. AIs also have the potential to mask certain neurological signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion.&quot;George Kittle shares true feelings about NFL banning use of smelling saltsOn Tuesday, the six-time Pro Bowler interrupted teammate Fred Warner's interview with NFL Network to talk about the new ban imposed by the NFL.Kittle said that he wanted to &quot;air grievance&quot; about the ban on the use of smelling salts. He also joked about retiring from the game following the implementation of the new ban.&quot;Our team had a memo today that smelling salts and ammonia packets were made illegal in the NFL, and I've been distraught all day,&quot; Kittle said. &quot;I considered retirement .... That's all I had to get out there.&quot;It will be interesting to see how other players in the league react to the ban on smelling salts.What do you make of the NFL banning smelling salts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.