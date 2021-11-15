Frustrated Tom Brady leaves press conference after Buccaneers lose to WFT

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be in a bit of a rut. They returned to play Sunday following a bye week that came after a divisional loss to the New Orleans Saints.

A matchup against the Washington Football Team seemed to be a favorable one. But this NFL season has been bizarre with every week, and it continued to be just that as Washington took down Brady and the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers dropped to 6-3, which is still good enough to lead the NFC South.

Brady threw two interceptions and the Tampa Bay defense got picked apart by Taylor Heinicke and Antonio Gibson. Brady has rarely suffered back-to-back losses, which is perhaps why he was so frustrated that he decided to keep things short in the postgame press conference, not appearing to be in the mood to answer several questions.

Tom Brady has a frustrating day

Brady has not been himself in the past two games, both of which have been losses for the Buccaneers. He threw two interceptions against Washington, the same number he threw against New Orleans.

If this were any other player, talk would creep in about whether they were entering a decline. However, Brady has overcome such gossip so many times that it is almost silly to even bring up the subject.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Tom Brady wasn’t in a talkative mood. He tried to end his postgame press session after 70 seconds and about three questions. Hung in for about three more. Tom Brady wasn’t in a talkative mood. He tried to end his postgame press session after 70 seconds and about three questions. Hung in for about three more. So does he get ripped for this the way others would? twitter.com/nflstroud/stat… So does he get ripped for this the way others would? twitter.com/nflstroud/stat…

That is not to say that Brady won't regress at some point. But two interceptions in a game is nothing to panic about when it comes to one of the game's all-time greats.

Brady being upset after this loss is a good sign for Buccaneers fans. His frustration means his team is surely going to see a motivated Brady at practice this week. He has had countless revenge games in his career, and he is ready for another.

The Buccaneers play next Monday night against the New York Giants in Tampa. Actual concerns could set in for fans if Brady and the Bucs somehow lose that primetime matchup.

Until then, the game against Washington could be summarized as a rare bad game from Brady. The lack of a strong rushing attack also hurt the Buccaneers as they fell behind early and raced to catch up.

