"He walked by and farted by my face" - Wayne Gallman shares bizarre Eli Manning moment

Former Giants running back Wayne Gallman has interesting memories of former quarterback Eli Manning.

When thinking about the New York Giants, Eli Manning comes to the forefront of the mind. Playing 16 years for the Giants, Manning won two Super Bowls and is a future Hall of Famer.

His teammate, Wayne Gallman, was doing a Q&A with New York Post columnist Steve Serby and was asked about his single favorite Eli Manning memory.

"I wouldn’t say it was my favorite, but this is my most memorable — we’re in the locker room before a game, he was doing his stretching while I was sitting in my chair listening to music, and he walked by and he farted by my face. And walked away," Gallman said.

Manning was known throughout his entire career to be a serial pest and prankster, and now his true self is coming out for all to see.

Gallman has fond memories of Manning

Gallman joined the Giants in 2017 after he was drafted into the franchise in the fourth-round of the 2017 draft. The now 27-year-old had three years with Eli Manning as his quarterback and the running back says he still has great memories of him.

“Eli is one of the best people I’ve ever met," said Gallman.

“He’s a great leader, I’ve learned a lot with him of how he could handle adversity. Just the way he handled himself as a player — being on time, how he comes to work, how he comes to practice, how he comes to games prepared, take care of his body. He showed a lot.”

Since Saquon Barkley's season-ending ACL injury last season, just two games in, Gallman has established himself as the Giants' No. 1 running back. Playing 15 games and starting 10 of them, Gallman finished the year with 682 rushing yards and six touchdowns as he averaged 4.5 yards a carry.

Now with the Atlanta Falcons, Gallman has been involved in six games but has not started and only has 28 rushing yards to his name while averaging just 3.7 yards a carry.

Although Gallman only had three years with Eli Manning, it is clear that the two-time Super Bowl winner and Giants legend had an impact on him while in New York, even if his fondest memory is not exactly fond.

