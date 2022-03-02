Jimmy Garoppolo likely to be traded by 49ers despite critical shoulder surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is undergoing shoulder surgery, but that doesn't appear to have hampered any potential trade.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news via his Twitter account, writing that the 30-year-old will have surgery soon and is likely to be back throwing around July 4. Thar schedule shouldn't hinder any new offseason programs with teams should a trade be found.

"49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, sources tell ESPN," Schefter wrote. "It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month, per sources.

"Preliminary estimates are that Garoppolo is expected to resume throwing sometime prior to the July 4 holiday. If and when a trade is consummated, Garoppolo would be available to begin working with the new coaching and medical staff."

Garoppolo to find a new home?

It is perhaps the worst kept secret that the 30-year-old is on the lookout for a new team. His time with the 49ers was limited after the organization traded up to select Trey Lance with the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

But what has made things difficult for the team and its fans is that the former Patriots quarterback has taken the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance and an NFC title game in the last three seasons.

This has led many to have second thoughts regarding trading him away as the team's recent success appears to be directly tied to Garoppolo being under center. But with Lance, the 49ers would not have traded up to select him if they did not think he was the future.

With "Jimmy G's" stock likely to be at its highest this offseason, the franchise could get some decent draft capital in return. Those draft picks could then be used to put even more pieces around Lance to give him the best shot at cultivating his own success with the team.

Several teams are in dire need of a quarterback, and it is not yet known if the 49ers would be willing to trade within their conference. Teams in the AFC such as the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and others are all in need of a veteran quarterback. One imagines Garoppolo would fit the bill nicely on any of those sides.

Ultimately, though, a suitable deal will need to be agreed upon, and depending on what San Francisco's demands are, a trade could be found sooner or later. Just where he ends up, though, is anyone's guess.

