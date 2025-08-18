  • home icon
  • NFL
  Garrett Wilson sends love to gf, Shay Holle, during her family visit to Texas as Jets WR prepares for NFL season in New York

Garrett Wilson sends love to gf, Shay Holle, during her family visit to Texas as Jets WR prepares for NFL season in New York

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 18, 2025 05:58 GMT
Wilson and Holle (Credits: Wilson and Holle IG)
Wilson and Holle (Credits: Wilson and Holle IG)

New York Jets star Garrett Wilson stayed back to prepare for the 2025 season while his girlfriend, Shay Holle, visited her family in Texas. On Sunday, she shared a post on social media showing off her time with her family.

Holle included a series of snippets of the fun family time she had in Texas as she posed with family members, giving a glimpse of their family bonding time by the pool.

"A trip back to see the fam," Holle wrote.
Garrett Wilson showed his love for his girlfriend with a heart-shaped emoji as he prepares for the upcoming season with the Jets. Holle responded to the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year's comment:

"U were with us in spirit"
Holle's IG post
Holle's IG post

Wilson and Holle tried to keep their relationship away from the spotlight. However, the rumor mills started churning about their dating in 2024 after they were spotted together at the US Open. They then made their relationship official with an Instagram post in April.

Following the Jets' minicamp, Garrett Wilson and Shay Holle went on a romantic getaway in Italy. She shared snippets from the trip on social media, showing off the bond they share with each other. Holle has been with the wide receiver as one of his pillars of support throughout the offseason.

Shay Holle swoons over boyfriend, Garrett Wilson, during Jets' preseason opener

Last week, the Jets kicked off preseason with a 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Garrett Wilson saw limited time on the field and didn't record a single reception.

Neverthekess, his girlfriend supported him ahead of his fourth season with the Jets. On her Instagram story, Holle shared a post made by one of Wilson's fan accounts and accompanied it with a few heart-eyes emojis.

Holle's IG story
Holle's IG story

In July, the wide receiver agreed a four-year extension worth $130 million with the Jets.

Last season, Wilson recorded 1104 yards and seven TDs receiving while the Jets finished third in the AFC East with a 5-12 record. Will they make a playoff run this year under new coach Aaron Glenn?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Bhargav
