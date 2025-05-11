Garrett Wilson shares smiles with GF Shay Holle as couple steps out for romantic date

Garrett Wilson and Shay Holle enjoyed a date night out this weekend. The former Texas Longhorns basketball player shared a photo of herself alongside Wilson on Saturday.
The couple took a selfie with a patio as the backdrop. Holle added smiling emojis to share her excitement about their date night.
Holle recently ended her collegiate career with Texas after five seasons. She is the winningest basketball player in program history with 146 career wins. She won five conference championships, reached the Elite Eight three times and the Final Four last season.
Garrett Wilson confirmed relationship with Shay Holle on Instagram
For several months, there was speculation that New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Texas basketball player Shay Holle were dating. The two were seen out and about, which included a trip to the U.S. Open in New York City in September.
Neither confirmed nor denied the reports of a relationship until a few weeks ago when they made it Instagram official. On April 22, Wilson reshared a photo of them together on his Instagram Story. Holle held an adorable puppy in her arms as Wilson leaned forward over her shoulder.
The wide receiver was holding a football in his arm and chose the song, "Your Love is King" over the reshared story.
Wilson is heading into an important season in his NFL career. The Jets recently picked up the fifth-year option on him, so they have confidence in his abilities as an offensive weapon. Wilson could be one of the next big stars of the team to receive a lucrative contract extension.
While he has broken the 1,000 receiving yard mark in each of his first three seasons, Wilson is set for more production in 2025. He will be reunited with his former Ohio State quarterback, Justin Fields, who was signed by the Jets this offseason.
