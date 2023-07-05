Gene Wojciechowski salary: How much was former ESPN writer's contract worth? 

Gene Wojciechowski, a distinguished reporter who has worked for ESPN for 25 years, has announced that he's leaving.

He tweeted recently:

"June 30 was my last day at ESPN. I'm indebted to every editor, producer, director, crew member, researcher, and colleague during that 25 1/2-year run. Grateful to all those who let us parachute into their lives and trust us with their stories. No Plan B yet. For now, just thanks."

He was with the network for more than 25 years.



Wojciechowski started working as a sports reporter reporting college basketball and football after earning a bachelor's degree in communications and journalism from the University of Tennessee. He has been enjoying a great deal of success in the media industry since then.

He has made a respectable living from his work at ESPN as a journalist and writer for numerous shows and outlets. Wojciechowski received an average annual income of $73,185. In 2023, his predicted net worth is $1,386.996.

Why did ESPN lay off Gene Wojciechowski?

Another victim of ESPN's series of layoffs this year is Gene Wojciechowski. We hope he gets back to reporting soon, as he's simply too gifted to spend much time looking for work.

In 1998, Wojciechowski joined ESPN as a senior writer after producing award-winning work for the Chicago Tribune, Dallas Morning News, Denver Post and Los Angeles Times.

He remained in that position until he was promoted to senior national sports columnist in 2005. Moreover, he made numerous appearances on College GameDay as an on-air journalist.

As part of an ambitious cost-cutting initiative new Chairman Bob Iger launched in February, he intends to save the firm over $5 billion in the next two years.

Disney recently fired off many of its staff. Both on-camera performers, including Jalen Rose and Jeff Van Gundy and behind-the-scenes workers like Suzy Kolber and Keyshawn Johnson, and of course, Wojciechowski, were let go as as part of cost reduction.

Wojciechowski has won four Associated Press Sports Editors National Writing awards. The LA Press Club, the US Basketball Writers Association, the Football Writers of America Association and the Pro Football Writers Association have also recognized him.

Gene Wojciechowski was selected the Illinois Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters of America in 1977.

