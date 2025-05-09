"Generational talent" "Too much money!": NFL fans split over Ashton Jeanty's shocking $35,895,812 rookie deal

Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty was the first running back to be drafted in this year's NFL draft. The Las Vegas Raiders acquired the 2024 Heisman runner-up in the first round with the sixth overall pick. On Thursday, he became the highest drafted prospect to finalize his rookie contract in the league.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Ashton Jeanty has signed his rookie contract with the Raiders. The running back agreed a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth $35,895,812. He's also set to earn $22,746,044 as a signing bonus, which means Jeanty is expected to be with the franchise through 2028.

NFL fans, though, are divided about Ashton Jeanty's rookie contract. Some feels he's being overpaid before even playing his first game in the league.

"Too much money!," one fan commented.

"Fully guaranteed for a rookie? Man he better not be Trent Richardson," another said.

"Since when do rookies make this much money???," one fan questioned.

Others, though, said that Jeanty deserves every single dollar of his lucrative rookie contract.

"GENERATIONAL TALENT GOT PAID," one fan wrote.

"Bro deserved every penny after that season," another said.

"He stayed with one school and it paid off in more ways than one," one fan commented.

Jeanty spent his entire collegiate career with the Boise State Broncos. Last season, he led them to a Mountain West title while qualifying for the 12-team playoffs but lost in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal to Penn State. The running back ended his collegiate career rushing for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty on what he brings to the table as a running back in the NFL

Before the draft, Ashton Jeanty, on the Rich Eisen Show on April 16, talked about what he would bring to the franchise that would pick him during the draft.

"You know what I bring to the table is leadership, a person who's going to be able to connect with everybody in the locker room, and not only that, but make them better," Jeanty said.

"Push them to the limits, obviously an asset, you know, on the offensive side of the ball, and then just the community, right, you know, doing things in the community ... because legacy is what you leave behind."

Ashton Jeanty is projected to be the starter during his debut campaign with the Raiders and is expected to make waves as a rookie and emerge as a Pro Bowler.

