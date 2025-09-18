Geno Smith or Jake Browning or Sam Darnold? Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Heading into Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, quarterbacks such as Geno Smith, Jake Browning and Sam Darnold could be fantasy options for some teams that are experiencing issues/injuries at the position.

Quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow and JJ McCarthy are out for a while. Brock Purdy missed last week's game and is in jeopardy of missing this week. There are also some other quarterbacks that fantasy owners may have drafted that aren't living up to their potential, which could cause some fantasy users to explore a chance at the position.

Let's take a look at each quarterback's matchup and fantasy outlook for Week 3:

Geno Smith vs Jake Browning vs Sam Darnold: Who should you start?

Geno Smith fantasy outlook for Week 1

Geno Smith will look to have a bounce-back game this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Smith has thrown for 542 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions through two games this season. He's also added 30 yards rushing.

This Sunday, Smith faces a Washington Commanders defense that has given up 426 passing yards and two touchdowns. They have yet to record an interception.

Jake Browning fantasy outlook for Week 1

Jake Browning filled in quite well for Joe Burrow when his name was called during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He threw for 241 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 65.6% of his passes. He also rushed for a one-yard touchdown.

This week, Browning faces his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed just 306 passing yards and one touchdown through the air.

Sam Darnold fantasy outlook for Week 1

In Sam Darnold's first two starts as a Seattle Seahawk, he has thrown for 445 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also rushed for 14 yards.

Darnold will be facing a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed five passing touchdowns but has held opponents to just 397 passing yards.

Geno Smith vs Jake Browning vs Sam Darnold final verdict

Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, or Jake Browning fantasy outlook for Week 3

According to our "Who Should I Start" tool, Geno Smith is expected to outperform both Sam Darnold and Jake Browning in fantasy football this week. Smith is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points, to Darnold's 10.5 and Browning's 9.5 points.

Browning faces by far the best pass defense of the three quarterbacks and will also be getting his first start of the season. It's no surprise to see him projected to finish with the least amount of fantasy points this week.

Smith and Darnold, who aren't too far off in fantasy points, face similar defenses as far as passing stats, but the projector thinks Smith will have a big game after throwing three interceptions last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

