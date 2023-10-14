George Kittle was the star of the show against the Cowboys for the 49ers last week. He had a tremendous game as San Francisco overcame Dallas 42-10.

The 49ers had beaten the Cowboys twice in the last two seasons to eliminate the latter from the playoffs. It is something that was clearly rankling the players in Dallas. Dak Precott was particularly incensed when questioned along these lines and said that it only served to motivate him.

If such talk was motivation, then it clearly did not translate on to the field as the Cowboys lost by 32 points. On the other hand, all the talk coming from their camp seems to have riled the 49ers the wrong way round.

George Kittle was certainly listening as the San Francisco 49ers tight end came out wearing a "F**K Dallas" shirt under his jersey. He even posted about the Cowboys losing by more than 30 points and taunted them for losing to his team yet again.

George Kittle gets fined for wearing “F**K Dallas” t-shirt but the fans are having none of it

For his troubles and using profanity on an exposed t-shirt, George Kittle was fined $13,659 by the NFL. While not entirely unexpected, it had the fans fuming over the league policing such things. They called the "No fun league" in a caustic reference to the first letter in the brand acronym, which has been used before whenever the fans have thought that the NFL was a bit heavy-handed.

Supporters took to social media to make their feelings clear. We have collected some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter, below.

49ers tight end expected to be unrepentant even after copping $13,659 fine

While $13,659 is no small matter, it is unlikely that George Kittle will mind the fine. He clearly has a persona that does not take things lying down and he said, as reported by ESPN,

"One hundred percent. I'd do it again."

Despite any penalties he has received it seems that the tight end has no qualms about repeating his act and he has his head coach Kyle Shanahan's support in it as well. The 49ers boss said,

"[It's] just Kittle, WWE stuff, entertainment... just smiled at it."

George Kittle really came out swinging against Dallas and made sure his contributions backed up his bravadol He had three touchdowns from Brock Purdy as the 49ers ran rampant.

Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason scored two other touchdowns and Kyle Juszczyk added another passing touchdown for a total of six for San Francisco.