George Kittle's wife Claire in awe of Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole's Tuscany photoshoot 

Travis Kelce's former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has been focusing on her career and mental health after the couple broke up. The social media influencer took a break from her busy schedule to attend the wedding of a friend in the scenic part of Tuscany.

The Pepperdine graduate uploaded multiple pictures to her official Instagram account that saw her posing in a black off-shoulder dress with a sweetheart neckline. Nicole also clicked pictures with the happy couple and her friends. The caption of the post read the following:

"What a blessing it is to be surrounded by love."

Nicole's followers admired her beauty and showered her with compliments. One such admirer of hers was George Kittle's wife, Claire.

The tight end's wife wrote:

"She's gorgeous, honey."

The former Los Angeles Lakers in-game reporter enjoys her single life and prospers as a media influencer. She has become the promoter of many brands and works closely with them.

Recently, Nicole opened up about her breakup with Kelce in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE:

"It's one thing to be physically fit, but it's another thing to be mentally fit."

"Just full transparency, I went through this major breakup, major life change, and I had lost a substantial amount of weight within a short amount of time," Nicole added.

Nicole has started going to therapy and is trying to live a healthy life.

Kayla Nicole reveals why she unfollowed Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany

Following the reveal that Kelce and Taylor Swift were romantically involved, the tight end's former partner unfollowed Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes.

PEOPLE asked Nicole if she was hurt after seeing Brittany Mahomes and Swift together. She said,

"I do think it's important to address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've told these people why I've had the decisions."