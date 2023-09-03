Travis Kelce's former flame, Kayla Nicole, embraces the single and child-free life in style

Kayla Nicole, the social media influencer, is living her best life and is not shying away from showing it off online.

The former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently uploaded an Instagram reel that showed that she is happy and content with her life despite not being in a relationship or having a child.

The caption of the video was:

"It's so hard being the single, childless, debt free, remote job, unlimited time off friend."

"Ommmgg so saddddddwhereweatthisweekend!???😂🫣🤸🏾‍♀️"

After breaking up with Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole moved on to creating fashion and lifestyle content. She also worked with many brands and did promotions for them on her Instagram. Recently, the former sports reporter endorsed 1800 tequila.

Although she is doing well after her breakup, she makes time to socialize and meet her friends from time to time.

Kayla Nicole and other girlfriends of Brittany Mahomes threw a surprise party for her

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently experienced a heartwarming surprise on her birthday. Her close friend, Kayla Nicole, and a group of devoted friends threw her a surprise party, which left Brittany in tears of joy.

What makes this friendship even more special is that their significant others, Patrick Mahomes and Kayla's ex-partner, are teammates. Despite their busy lives in the NFL spotlight, Brittany and Kayla have cultivated a deep and lasting bond.

Notably, both Brittany and Patrick celebrate their birthdays in September, adding an extra layer of significance to the surprise. They also share the joy of parenthood, having two children together.