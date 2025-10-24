  • home icon
  • NFL
  • George Kittle's wife Claire cheers in excitement for 49ers vs Texans on National Tight Ends Day

George Kittle's wife Claire cheers in excitement for 49ers vs Texans on National Tight Ends Day

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 24, 2025 18:54 GMT
2025 BottleRock Napa Valley - Source: Getty
George Kittle's wife, Claire, is ready for National Tight Ends Day. - Source: Getty

George Kittle's wife, Claire, is ready to celebrate the one day a year dedicated to her husband's role with the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday is "National Tight Ends Day" a holiday that is celebrated each season, giving love to all who play the position.

Ad

Claire Kittle shared a short video on her Instagram Story of several clips of her husband playing. She gave her followers a reminder that her favorite day of the year is just two days away.

"Our favorite holiday is this weekend!!!!!!" Claire Kittle captioned her Instagram Story.
Claire Kittle is ready to celebrate National Tight Ends Day. (Photo via Claire Kittle&#039;s Instagram Story)
Claire Kittle is ready to celebrate National Tight Ends Day. (Photo via Claire Kittle's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

George Kittle is actually credited with coining "National Tight Ends Day" back in 2018. While mic'd up on the sidelines, he was head talking about the holiday with now former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It is now celebrated on the fourth Sunday of October each year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

George Kittle's return to 49ers lineup documented on wife Claire's YouTube series

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to action in Week 7 after he suffered a hamstring injury in the first game of the year. The 49ers were eager to get their star tight end back and his wife, Claire was eager to get her favorite player back on the field.

Ad

Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, designer and wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, have their own YouTube series called, "Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up!." The series launched just a few weeks ago and the second episode is now live to stream.

The latest episode documented George Kittle's return to practice and then return to action as he took the field in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. Claire Kittle celebrated his return with their weekly pregame ritual that not only includes a pregame hug and kiss but also a little shove.

Ad

The San Francisco 49ers may have gotten their tight end back but, Kittle didn't record a catch in his first game back. He did however show his prowess as a blocking tight end, allowing for running back Christian McCaffrey to have room to run leading to the 20-10 victory.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications