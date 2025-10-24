George Kittle's wife Claire cheers in excitement for 49ers vs Texans on National Tight Ends Day

George Kittle's wife, Claire, is ready to celebrate the one day a year dedicated to her husband's role with the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday is &quot;National Tight Ends Day&quot; a holiday that is celebrated each season, giving love to all who play the position. Claire Kittle shared a short video on her Instagram Story of several clips of her husband playing. She gave her followers a reminder that her favorite day of the year is just two days away. &quot;Our favorite holiday is this weekend!!!!!!&quot; Claire Kittle captioned her Instagram Story. Claire Kittle is ready to celebrate National Tight Ends Day. (Photo via Claire Kittle's Instagram Story)George Kittle is actually credited with coining &quot;National Tight Ends Day&quot; back in 2018. While mic'd up on the sidelines, he was head talking about the holiday with now former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It is now celebrated on the fourth Sunday of October each year. George Kittle's return to 49ers lineup documented on wife Claire's YouTube seriesSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to action in Week 7 after he suffered a hamstring injury in the first game of the year. The 49ers were eager to get their star tight end back and his wife, Claire was eager to get her favorite player back on the field.Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, designer and wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, have their own YouTube series called, &quot;Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up!.&quot; The series launched just a few weeks ago and the second episode is now live to stream.The latest episode documented George Kittle's return to practice and then return to action as he took the field in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. Claire Kittle celebrated his return with their weekly pregame ritual that not only includes a pregame hug and kiss but also a little shove. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe San Francisco 49ers may have gotten their tight end back but, Kittle didn't record a catch in his first game back. He did however show his prowess as a blocking tight end, allowing for running back Christian McCaffrey to have room to run leading to the 20-10 victory.