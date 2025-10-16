George Kittle's wife Claire celebrates TE's return to practice post hamstring injury during 49ers season opener vs Seahawks

George Kittle has missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the San Francisco 49ers' season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks. On Wednesday, the tight end returned to practice, however, he was a restricted participant.

Kittle's return was celebrated by his wife, Claire. On Wednesday, Claire updated her Instagram story with a post from the 49ers featuring a picture of him from the training facility. Claire's story included a 6-word message for her husband.

"A SIGHT WE LOVE TO SEE," Claire wrote.

George Kittle's wife Claire celebrates TE's return to practice (Image Credit: Claire/IG)

During a press conference the same day, coach Kyle Shanahan talked highly of George Kittle, highlighting the role he has played in the team's passing and running game.

"Just having him back in the pass game, I think, is huge. Just having an explosive athlete out there who can run away from people. But both, just having him on the field on every offense play helps," Shanahan said.

George Kittle's wife Claire paid special support to BFF Kristin Juszczyk's new business collab

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, announced her clothing brand Off Season's partnership with the NBA in an Instagram post on Tuesday. It featured a clip of the designer showing off her brand's NBA collection.

The reel was shared by Claire Kittle on her Instagram story, along with a supportive message.

"Taking over the world. NBA drops 10/21," Claire wrote.

"It’s here!! @offseasonbrand @nba dropping 10/21," Kristin wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Claire and Kristin announced their partnership over their latest YouTube show. Last week's episode of their show featured Claire and Kristin's behind-the-scenes memories from attending the 49ers OT win against the LA Rams.

