George Kittle's wife Claire shows love for BFF Kristin Juszczyk as designer announces brand collab with NBA after NFL success

Kyle Juszczyk wife, Kristin Juszczyk, has been enjoying massive success with her clothing brand, Off Season, which she launched in December. After its successful collaboration with the WNBA, Kristin announced her upcoming project with the NBA on Tuesday.The designer shared an Instagram reel, featuring a clip that showed a glimpse of her brand's NBA-themed clothing collection.&quot;It’s here!! @offseasonbrand @nba dropping 10/21,&quot; Kristin wrote.Claire Kittle shows love for BFF Kristin Juszczyk as designer announces brand collab with NBA (Image Credit: Claire/IG)Kristin's massive brand collaboration was celebrated by her friend and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's wife, Claire. She shared Kristin's reel on her story, along with a cheerful message.&quot;Taking over the world. NBA drops 10/21,&quot; Claire wrote.Before Kristin announced her latest brand partnership, she launched a joint YouTube show with Claire. In its first episode on Oct. 8, they shared behind-the-scenes moments from their time cheering for Kyle during the 49ers' overtime win in Week 5.George Kittle's wife Claire penned an emotional note to celebrate 49ers TE's 32nd birthdayGeorge Kittle turned 32 last Thursday, and his wife, Claire, didn't miss out on celebrating the tight end's birthday with an emotional tribute. Claire shared an Instagram post, along with a handful of her throwback pictures with him. Apart from the carousel, she expressed her love for George in the caption.&quot;Happy birthday to my favorite person on earth! @gkittle I could not be more obsessed with you if I tried,&quot; Claire wrote. &quot;I’m so thankful to have met you early so I could love you longer.“You make everyone around you happier and a better version of themselves just by being you. You have a magic to you that is such a gift. Thank you for this love and this life together, there truly is no one like you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClaire also threw a party before San Francisco's game against the Rams. The influencer was praised by Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, for her signature HOSS Tailgate Tour.