  • home icon
  • NFL
  • George Kittle's wife Claire shows love for BFF Kristin Juszczyk as designer announces brand collab with NBA after NFL success

George Kittle's wife Claire shows love for BFF Kristin Juszczyk as designer announces brand collab with NBA after NFL success

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 15, 2025 16:24 GMT
NYLON &amp; Est&eacute;e Lauder Host Pre-Super Bowl Dinner with Kristin Juszczyk - Source: Getty
NYLON & Estée Lauder Host Pre-Super Bowl Dinner with Kristin Juszczyk (image credit: getty)

Kyle Juszczyk wife, Kristin Juszczyk, has been enjoying massive success with her clothing brand, Off Season, which she launched in December. After its successful collaboration with the WNBA, Kristin announced her upcoming project with the NBA on Tuesday.

Ad

The designer shared an Instagram reel, featuring a clip that showed a glimpse of her brand's NBA-themed clothing collection.

"It’s here!! @offseasonbrand @nba dropping 10/21," Kristin wrote.
Claire Kittle shows love for BFF Kristin Juszczyk as designer announces brand collab with NBA (Image Credit: Claire/IG)
Claire Kittle shows love for BFF Kristin Juszczyk as designer announces brand collab with NBA (Image Credit: Claire/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kristin's massive brand collaboration was celebrated by her friend and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's wife, Claire. She shared Kristin's reel on her story, along with a cheerful message.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Taking over the world. NBA drops 10/21," Claire wrote.

Before Kristin announced her latest brand partnership, she launched a joint YouTube show with Claire. In its first episode on Oct. 8, they shared behind-the-scenes moments from their time cheering for Kyle during the 49ers' overtime win in Week 5.

George Kittle's wife Claire penned an emotional note to celebrate 49ers TE's 32nd birthday

George Kittle turned 32 last Thursday, and his wife, Claire, didn't miss out on celebrating the tight end's birthday with an emotional tribute. Claire shared an Instagram post, along with a handful of her throwback pictures with him. Apart from the carousel, she expressed her love for George in the caption.

Ad
"Happy birthday to my favorite person on earth! @gkittle I could not be more obsessed with you if I tried," Claire wrote. "I’m so thankful to have met you early so I could love you longer.
“You make everyone around you happier and a better version of themselves just by being you. You have a magic to you that is such a gift. Thank you for this love and this life together, there truly is no one like you."
Ad

Claire also threw a party before San Francisco's game against the Rams. The influencer was praised by Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, for her signature HOSS Tailgate Tour.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications